Feeling every morning that you are part of one of the companies in which more people apply to their selection processes and where it is more difficult to enter, is something that comforts, and a lot. One of them is the software development company BairesDev that, after a rigorous personnel selection process, seeks to hire the best talent anywhere in the world. So much so that they only hire 1% of candidates.

If we asked what it is that most of the workers in your company want, perhaps it would be to have exciting daily challenges every day, as the company grows, with new jobs all over the world that help us never feel stuck in our job.

Within the world of developers and programmers, BairesDev is one of the companies to work that attracts the most candidates in each selection process. In fact, each year more than 1,200,000 people apply to fill any of their positions. Or what is the same, 100,000 candidates every month. To get an idea, 4% of candidates enter the prestigious Harvard University, only 1% enter BairesDev.

BairesDev, the new Latin American unicorn

Within the business world, startups enjoy special merit. Gaining a niche with a great idea and, in a short time, having immense growth, is something that only a few companies do. They are called: unicorns.

One of those that have been considered unicorns more recently is BairesDev, with incredible growth in the last four years. In this period of time, its annual growth has risen to 52%. In 2021, the year in which we find ourselves, he hopes to be able to improve that figure even more and reach 110% per year. In fact was included in the list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies.

Something very seldom seen, and less in a time like the one in which we find ourselves, with a global crisis derived from the pandemic.

At the employee level, growth has also been important. Of the 400 workers it had in 2018, today it exceeds 3,000 and in 2024 it expects to have more than 10,000. In addition, all of them are prepared for the new situation, with teleworking implanted. In fact, this was established by Paul Azorin, Chief Marketing Officer and founder of BairesDev, with the title “Business as usual” and which refers to the DNA 100% distributed and remote, which allowed them to continue working normally during the pandemic.

Employment in the United States

Although BairesDev emerged as a Latin American company, its scope has expanded throughout the world, including the United States and where growth projections are huge. For this reason, BairesDev is opening more and more selection processes for jobs with North American companies.

In this way, if you are a person who is interested in working for another country, or being in contact with a different culture, surely these job offers are very attractive for you.

Selection process in the hands of Artificial Intelligence

As a good technology company, Artificial Intelligence plays a very important role, in this case during the selection processes. It must be clarified that BairesDev has become known worldwide for its selection processes, which seek to get the best of each person.

The way to integrate Artificial Intelligence in The selection processes are done through Staffing Hero, a system that, based on parameters and using the information provided, allows the best candidates to be identified.

But Artificial Intelligence and Staffing Hero is a process in parallel to the one carried out by the human resources team. This process is divided into three phases.

The first occurs after receiving the resumes, where the online tests that allows to make a first selection of the best profiles. Specifically, BairesDev has more than 80 different exams, divided by categories depending on the positions they want to occupy: Java Developer, Front and Back End, Algorithms …

Once this phase is over, the following is the interview with the Human Resources team where the profile of each candidate is known in a more personal way. Although you already have an image that is fairly close to reality, the Human Resources team is in charge of seeing other aspects that cannot be perceived on paper or in an impersonal way.

In the last phase, the third, there are very few candidates left and the final selection comes from a technical interview where the knowledge and practical skills of each person are put to the test. Aspects such as the way they carry out their work as well as the approach and resolution of possible tasks are taken into account. This interview lasts 30 minutes.

Once you are clear about what BairesDev is capable of offering for work and the selection process it has, it only remains for you to dare and apply to the job offers that the company regularly announces. AND from there, prove your worth and make the leap to an exciting company. BairesDev has more than 900 open positions you can apply to today.