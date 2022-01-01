Racing games are a classic that every video game lover should have on their mobile.

Racing games are a genre that has always enjoyed great popularity. Car games, motorcycles and everything related to speed and adrenaline are a favorite of fans around the world. Due to this popularity, the catalog of titles of this style is quite extensive and there is quite a lot to choose from.

And if you are a lover of this genre, this article is going to enchant you, since we have prepared for you a selection with the best classic racing games for iOS and Android. So buckle up and get ready to enjoy top speed.

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Need For Speed: Most Wanted puts players in the driver’s seat in many street races, police chases and online battles. The game includes amazing graphics for most Android devices and up to 35 different cars that you can win and drive on the road. There is a single player mode, as well as a multiplayer mode that allows you to challenge friends and other players from around the world.

In addition, it includes touch controls and you can tilt the mobile to steer the car, which is something gamers asked for after the latest version of the series. Fans of speed cannot stop having this game, especially if you have been a fan of the franchise since its versions for consoles.

Download | Android | ios

GT Racing 2

This is another extraordinary racing title that will accelerate you to the max. The game features more than 100 real cars from 25 different manufacturers, And according to Gameloft, you have up to 14 different tracks to run and even some urban and rally tracks.

It is a multiplayer game in which you can compete with up to five more people online. In addition, it offers amazing graphics, a fairly simple gameplay and totally intuitive controls that will keep you glued to your mobile.

Download | Android | ios

Tiki Kart 3D

This is the ideal game for the whole family, since it can be the delusion of children and adults. Inside this volcano, kart racing They seemingly rank high on the list of fun, and here you can choose a God and drive his car on a racetrack where the winner takes it all.

The setting, characters, and shenanigans make the game worthwhile. There are practice races before a competition, so you can familiarize yourself with the controls: touch the screen to accelerate and tilt the device to drive. These tutorials are worth using as you will run faster with a little experience and finishing in the top positions of a race unlocks new in-game elements.

Download | Android | ios

Steampunk Racing 3D

Steampunk Racing 3D is a racing title that features extraordinary 3D graphics and what makes this game so much fun is the design of your vehicles. Steampunk is an art style that is notable for the inclusion of elements such as wooden structures, brass pipes, and pressure gauges, so the vehicles appear to be more scientific versions of something you might have seen in 1890.

That means you will fly around the tracks in buggies and trucks from when the cars were just born, and you will also attack your opponents with special weapons. Here are included 16 tracks and more than 30 weapons, as well as a single player mode and a multiplayer mode for six riders.

Download | Android | ios

Riptide GP2

Get on a jet ski and compete against other participants, controlled by artificial intelligence or by other players. The game takes you to dangerous water tracks and other jet skis, with high speed gameplay and excellent graphics.

It has an online multiplayer mode, that allows you to face other players from all over the world in games of four participants. There is also a stunt system that allows players to show their skills to score points, nine new vehicles to unlock, and achievements and leaderboards through Google Play Games.

Download | Android | ios

And if you want to try and enjoy more video games, you may be interested in checking out our selection of the best games with HD graphics for iOS and Android.

