The Christmas is here and to celebrate some festivities in which we all get together with our family and friends, the streaming platform Disney + It has been loaded with premieres perfect for the time either through movies or series. From AlfaBetaJuega we wanted to collect these ideal premieres to see either alone or in company.

Christmas premieres on Disney +

Hawk Eye

Hawkeye, also known as Hawkeye, is the latest Marvel Studios series to premiere on Disney +. Its first season has six episodes and is set after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame and the consequences of the lapse caused by Thanos that affected all humanity on Earth. The series has a Christmas touch since it takes place during these festivities in all its chaptersIt is full of winks, villains and is that Marvel has become an expert in conquering viewers with its series for the UCM.

Starring Jeremmy Renner in his mythical role as Hawkeye, the series features Kate Bishop, a character introduced to the universe through actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. We can also see Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, and other amazing characters that we keep a secret to keep the audience astonished.

Finally alone at home

Recovering the soul of the Home Alone movie, this newly released film features Max Mercer, a naughty and witty boy who his family forgot at home when they went on vacation to Japan. From then on, Max will have to protect his home from new intruders, as a couple decides to set their sights on the Mercer family home to try to recover a priceless relic. Max will do everything in his power to prevent them from entering. Hilarious situations will ensue, but despite the total chaos they wreak, Max finally realizes that there is nothing like home.

Olaf presents

The most wintry character we met in Frozen has his own series, Olaf Presents, added to Disney + on November 12 to celebrate Disney + Day. Is about a series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios in which the snowman tells some classic Disney tales as only he knows how to do it.

Charm

Encanto is the latest Disney movie to hit theaters and now Disney +. The film tells the story of the Madrigal, an extraordinary family that lives in Encanto, a beautiful and enchanted town. Every child in town has a unique magical gift. However, the protagonist Mirabel does not have any But when the family home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. As with Coco, the Disney and Pixar film, it has the dubbing of Latin America in Spain.

Disney and Pixar are joining forces again to offer a perfect movie to watch with the family this Christmas. Encanto includes brand new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Vaiana) and is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer of “The Death of Eva Sofía Valdez”). The team felt deeply inspired by his research trip to Colombia during initial development.

The Boba Fett Book

Although The Boba Fett Book does not have any Christmas theme, it is the great premiere of Disney + at this time. Will this Wednesday, November 29 when Star Wars’ second live-action series hits the platform after being revealed in a surprise post-credits scene at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian.

In The Book of Boba Fett, the Legendary Bounty Hunter Boba fett and the mercenary Fennec shand They sail through the underworld of the Galaxy and return to the sands of Tatooine to reclaim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The series is starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, will add chapters on a weekly basis.

Harry Potter had an MMO in development that was canceled for an absurd reason

Disney + has a monthly or annual subscription, being more recommendable the one of one year for € 89.90, as this saves up to two months of subscription compared to the monthly option. Among the characteristics of the platform, it stands out to be able to create up to 7 different profiles and play on 4 devices at the same time with high image quality, unlimited downloads, parental control, and Group Watch, which allows you to view the contents simultaneously with private chat for discuss the contents with friends.

Related topics: Movie theater

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe