Despite the fact that the Coronavirus has once again changed our plans, the Christmas It continues in full celebration although this year implies being more careful and perhaps the best thing to do is to stay at home more. Despite this, these festivities can continue to be celebrated if we get together with more or less family and friends. An infallible plan can be provided by the streaming platform Disney +, loaded with both classic and modern Christmas movies that we can both in company and in solitude. From AlfaBetaJuega we have wanted to compile a good number of Christmas movies perfect to see these days.

Christmas Movies at Disney +

Home alone

Is there a more Christmas classic than Just In Case? The original 1990 film has become what All I Want for Christmas is You is for music: a classic that every year is back in fashion at this time. The movie that brought Macaulay Culkin to fame (not a perfect future) is perhaps the best recommendation for these days.

Alone at Home is starring Kevin McAllister, an eight-year-old boy from a large family who is accidentally left at home when the whole family goes on vacation to France. Kevin learns to fend for himself but what he did not expect is having to protect himself from Harry and Marv, two rascals who set out to raid every locked house in their neighborhood. In the most humorous way possible, Kevin will make himself safe … at home alone.

Finally alone at home

Alone at home has a sequel just as recommended as the first movie. The third and subsequent installments present different protagonists but none of them has managed to reap the success of those that Culkin starred in. This year, Disney + has exclusively premiered Finally at Home Alone, a new film that recovers the style of the original adapting to what the times are 32 years later.

Finally home alone now presents Max Mercer, a naughty and witty boy who his family forgot at home when they went on vacation to Japan. From then on, Max will have to protect his home from new intruders, as a couple decides to set their sights on the Mercer family home to try to recover a priceless relic. Max will do everything in his power to prevent them from entering. Hilarious situations will ensue, but despite the total chaos they wreak, Max finally realizes that there is nothing like home.

A father in distress

A Daddy in Trouble is another Christmas classic that we recommend watching these days. The original film of the year 1996 stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays Howard Langston as one of those parents who often spends little time at home with their family. As Christmas approaches, you promise your child that he will have the best gift in the world. His burden joins him with other crazy parents who are eagerly awaiting the most anticipated gift for their children, the famous Turbo Man.

Christmas story

If what you want is to see an animated Christmas movie, maybe you should give Christmas Carol a try, a 2009 film that adapts the classic charles dickens and in which Jim Carrey voiced Ebenezer Scrooge, a grumpy and grumpy character who treats his faithful employee Bob Cratchit and his merry nephew with contempt and bad manners until the spirit of Christmases past, present and future carries him on a journey in which he discovers truths that he has always denied Let’s see.

Patronized

Set around Christmas time, Amadrinados is a Comedy film released last year on Disney + in which Eleanor is a young fairy godmother who is in full training due to his inexperience. When she learns that her chosen profession is facing extinction, she decides to show the world that people still need their fairy godmothers. To do this, she finds a lost letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, although now a 40-year-old single mother who has lost her husband, so the protagonist works to restore her happiness.

Noelle

Noelle was one of the first Disney + original films back in 2019. Starring Anna kendrick As a young woman with a lot of Christmas spirit, she tells how her brother Nick is not enthusiastic about replacing his father in the role of Santa Claus, so he decides to take a long break. Thus, Noelle is obliged to look for his brother to save Christmas next to the elf Polly.

The best Christmas premieres on Disney +

