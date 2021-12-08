The Christmas holidays are getting closer every day and we all want to take some time to enjoy the little ones in the house. Good company is better if it comes in the form of home plans, the kind in which the hours fly by and you don’t have to go outside to get cold. Christmas crafts to do with children are the answer! Specifically these seven festive and seasonal DIY proposals With which you will have new decorations for the tree and even details that crown your Christmas gifts.

A garland of snowmen

It doesn’t matter if you put it on the Christmas tree or hanging on a wall in the children’s room. Because these cute multi-colored snowmen come to put a happy, fun and very Christmas touch at home without the need for snow on the street. In this way they also feel that they contribute to the festive spirit and spend a very different balloon afternoon.





What will you need

– White water balloons.

– Air pump.

– Colored confectionery papers.

– Children’s scissors.

– Child safe glue.

– Black permanent marker.

– Rope.

– Cello tape.

To create this winter wonderland you just have to inflate the water balloons with the help of the air pump. That way even the little ones can do it, even if they need you to make the balloon knot. Make some smaller (the heads) and larger ones (the body). Then tie them together to have the snowman.





Next cut out the pleated papers that are used to make cupcakesin long strips and glue them around the snowman’s neck to make a colorful scarf. Paint the eyes, smile and buttons with the permanent black marker and use an orange parchment paper to make the nose. Finish by placing them all on a string with a bit of tape to make the garland and hang it up.

These decorative gingerbread cookies are the easiest Christmas crafts to make with kids.

Christmas is less Christmas without our gingerbread cookies. Especially those with the shape of a perfectly decorated little person. Even our gifts under the fir tree will improve with them. Especially if they are crowned with love and hugging a candy cane so we all have a sweet touchthe morning of January 6. We tell you how to teach the little ones to make them and have a good time watching them innovate.





What will you need

– Brown and white cardboard.

– Colored markers.

– Children’s scissors.

– Glue stick.

Although the designs we see in the photos have a lot of detail, we have simplified the craft to make it safe and fun for children. All you will need is draw the silhouette of the gingerbread cookies on the backof the brown cardboard, so that they cut it out along the line.





Then they can decorate it with markers, adding details such as bows or scarves with the white cardboard or even with pompoms and Christmas stickers. Finished sticking their arms together as if holding hands. So you can embrace the candy canes on the morning of Kings, decorating the packages along with other precious things such as cards, tinsel or golden bows.

Decorative swans for the Christmas tree

Putting the Christmas tree is one of the funniest moments of these dates. Especially if you have children at home, who are dying to participate, put the balls of the fir tree and create an eclectic, original and creative design. With this DIY we can go further. Why let you just place the ornaments when we can make them with them? This Christmas swan will be your proudest work when the guests comeMake sure you place it in a place of honor for all to see.





What will you need

– Pineapples.

– White tempera and brushes.

– White chenille stems.

– Children’s scissors.

– Strong glue.

– Rustic rope.

– Papers of cupcakes white, black and gold.

To make this craft they will need your help. There is the charm, in doing it all together. Let them start by painting the pineapple white, making sure to cover all the nooks and crannies. When the tempers have dried, you take care of cutting, gluing and winding the wire so they don’t prick themselves with it. We already have the silhouette of the one who will be the king swan of our Christmas tree!





Now comes the easiest and most fun part: bringing it to life with details. Use the papers of cupcake to make the wings, the beak and the eyes of the swan, cutting and sticking with a safe child glue. Finish by placing the rope around the pineapple, hiding it between the folds of its structure so that it comes out at the top as in the photos, ready to be hung.

Reindeer Chocolate Sachets

It is this time of year when children can eat sweets without being so controlled. A Christmas whim that is hard to say no! Especially when we talk about chocolates. That is why it is ideal to have some ready for when the children arrive for family meals. We can buy brand name or we can make bags ourselves, in the shape of a reindeer and impossible to forget.





What will you need

– Transparent cone-shaped plastic bags.

– Chocolates or peanuts dipped in chocolate.

– Chenille stems.

– Red pompoms.

– Eye stickers.

– Bells.

This is one of the easiest Christmas crafts to do with children. You will only need to fill the bags with chocolates and decorate them with a Christmas theme. For that do spiral with the wire in shades of brown and use it to close the bag, turning them into the horns of the reindeer.





Then add the bells and pompoms, hooking them on the same wire. Finish by giving this sweet little reindeer some cute eyes. The Rudolph’s red nose you can make it with a red pompom. Or put a couple of red knickknacks at the bottom of the bag.

DIY logs to hang on the Christmas tree

If the Christmas swans do not convince the little ones in the house, these much more rustic decorations surely do. It’s about hanging slices of wood logs with a very homely feel and vintage. With the wood already polished and filed, the surface is very smooth, perfect for drawing, gluing gold glitter stars or creating Christmas works of art on wood.





What will you need

– Wooden logs.

– Glitter cardstock.

– Strong glue.

– Children’s scissors.

– Rope

– Markers for wood.

With the logs already bought and prepared to create on them, the limit is the imagination of the little ones. From cut out stars, snowflakes or moons on the foam rubber until drawing or dedicate your trunks. Let them soak up the holiday spirit and create their works of art. Then you just have to put a rope and direct them to the tree.

Crowns to remove the reindeer that is in them

If you are going to have a children’s party or you just want to pretend that children are Santa’s favorite reindeer, these DIY crowns that they can make themselves they will further enliven your imagination. You will have a good time making them as a family and they promise hours of play, laughter and chases throughout the house. Come on, Rudolph!





What will you need

– Colored cards

– Red glitter cardstock.

– Children’s scissors.

– Glue stick.

To do them you just have to be inspired by the image and create. If they are very small, the ideal is that you draw the lines to cut out on the back of the cardboard and help them overlap the cutouts to create the face of the reindeer. When you finish they will only need you to measure their heads and glue the cardboard adjusted to their contour so that it does not fall off while they play.

Christmas trees with pine cones

We return to autumn pineapples, an ideal tool for craft afternoons with children. We hope you caught a lot early last month! Because with one of them you can make the perfect miniature Christmas tree for centerpieces. The Christmas dinner will be perfectly decorated.





What will you need

– Logs of crafts.

– Pineapples.

– Green and white paint.

– Yellow cardboard.

– Multicolored pompoms.

To make this pineapple-tree, you first have to turn the material into a fir. To do this, let the little ones color the pineapple green, making sure that they cover all the corners. When it dries, if you want more detail, you can paint the tips of the branches white to give it a snowy touch and Christmas.





Once done, glue the fir tree to the wooden support so that it will stand upright. It’s time to decorate it! Use the pompoms as Christmas balls and the cardboard to make the star. You can even write in it the name of each diner to indicate their place in the table.

Photos | @madisonbontempo, Handmade Charlotte, Lia Griffith, Happy Go Lucky, Simple Everyday Mom, Crafts Help, From her mom.