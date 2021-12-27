Maybe we are getting used to bad the smallest of the house with games and digital entertainment from an early age, but the reality is that the world has changed in recent decades and what had previously become custom is now obsolete. However, beyond various entertainments, I think there are still many people, especially those who comb gray hair, who are wishing pass your knowledge in matters like sewing, for example, at next generations. If you want one sewing machine for boys and girls, I think Tham options that we show you next are perfect for you.

KP-KidsEU Portable Sewing Machine

We start this list of recommendations with one of those sewing machines that seem to have miraculously reduced their size, but that invite us to carry out small sewing jobs anywhere. The product includes a sewing kit and a christmas kit, with a drawstring bag, so that the little ones can start sewing. Includes a security guard that avoids any contact with the needle and results easy to operate with foot pedal or with the on / off button. It also has a button to regulate speed and has instructions in Spanish, with video tutorials on-line. If you want to introduce any child to this world of sewing, here is the perfect opportunity.

Cool Maker Portable Sewing Machine

Maybe we are before the child sewing machine plus toy of all the products that we are going to present to you in the article, but we must also bear in mind that most of the little ones in the house will want it to have fun while learning new things. On this occasion, this product allows sew without the need for needles and thread, and also includes a set of three templates, fabric, buttons and padding. This appliance works with four AA batteries, which are not included in the sales pack, and their use is recommended Beginning at 6 years.

KPCB Tech Portable Sewing Machine

That you have not heard of a certain brand or company does not indicate that they do not manufacture really interesting and suitable products for your needs. In this case, the company KPCB Tech proposes you a portable sewing machine that not only sews, but also wind the bobbin automatically. The product can be fed through a power adapter or through the classics batteries And it is simple of using. Her little patented sewing table is comfortable to sew and integrates a rule and a compartment where accessories can be stored. The product has a light integrated and thread cutter side, in addition to two speeds different sewing and two control options, via the on / off switch or via the foot pedal.

Faburo portable sewing machine

Is sewing machine can be used in a way automatic or with pedal, with a simple press of the power button. The speed can be variable depending on the sewing needs, something that is ideal for beginners and that can be used to make modifications to clothing or home decoration items. We are facing a lightweight and portable product, made of ABS plastic and a metal alloy, with a very compact body and with a extending table, perfect to be able to sew more easily. In the sales pack you will receive the sewing machine, the extension station, 10 colored threads and 5 sewing clips.

KPCB Tech Blue Portable Sewing Machine

Under a product with a striking color blue, we show you the last of our recommendations. This product is perfect for various types of fabricAs it can sew with both upper and lower thread, and accepts cotton, felt, synthetic fabrics or leather. The sewing machine includes a lamp and a side thread cutter, having two speeds different sewing and two control options, both through the switch, automatically, and through the included pedal. The kit in this set includes 32 coils, a scissor, 5 needles, a threader, a thimble and a piercing.

