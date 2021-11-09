The chinampas of Xochimilco are the main form of farming in the city and have proven to be a model of sustainable agriculture with an outstanding level of productivity, even on a global scale. Since 1971 they have received national and international recognitions and names, with the aim of promoting their conservation and highlighting their historical and agricultural importance.

In recent years, the area has undergone an important transformation from the agricultural land use of the chinampas to residential use, due in part to the abandonment of agricultural practices, the demand for housing spaces and the lack of market for chinamperos products. Today more than ever, support is needed to restore and ensure that a greater percentage of chinampas can be used for sustainable agricultural purposes.

The Dinner for the Chinampas is a way to raise funds. However, there are more things that can be done in this regard, such as consuming the fruits, flowers and vegetables that are grown there, especially if they belong to chinampas that have sustainable agricultural processes. Another useful action is to educate ourselves about the situation that chinampas face today to raise awareness in our close circles and little by little to generate significant changes as a society.