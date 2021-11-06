Noelle She is a 4-star character and carrier of the Geo element. He uses a greatsword to attack on the battlefield and thanks to his element, he can create shields that regenerate life slightly. He is not a character that stands out especially, although he is situated in the role of DPS. However, it is ideal for those who are just starting the game.

In the following guide, we leave you all information about Noelleas well as the best build through weapons and artifacts. Do not miss it!

Build for Noelle in Genshin Impact

health level 90 attack level 90 defense level 90 rarity element weapon 12,071 191 799 4 STARS GEO MANDOBLE



Noelle’s talents

favonius sword technique- maid Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 quick cuts. Charged Attack: Continue to consume Stamina to perform spinning sword strikes against nearby enemies. At the end of the Charge Attack, he will perform a more powerful sword strike. Downward Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging enemies along the way and dealing Area Damage upon impact.

guardian of the heart Summons rock armor which deals Geo Damage on surrounding opponents and absorbs the damage. Damage absorbed increases in proportion to Noelle’s DEF. The Shield has the following effects: When Noelle’s Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks hit a target, there is a chance to regenerate Life to all team members. Has 250% absorption efficiency against Geo Damage. The amount of Life healed is proportional to Noelle’s DEF.

time to clean Attack with higher AoE. Convert Attack Damage to Geo Damage. The increase in ATK is proportional to your DEF.

from all my heart When Noelle is out of the picture, if the active character’s Health is less than 30%, the following effects will automatically occur: The character will immediately receive a shield that absorbs damage equal to 400% of Noelle’s DEF. This shield can last up to 20 seconds and can be activated once every 60 seconds.

neat and efficient When Noelle deals damage to enemies with Normal or Charged ATK, Heart Guardian’s TOE will be reduced by 1 second every 4 hits. Dealing damage to multiple enemies at the same time is considered a single attack move.

maid dedication When a “Perfect” is achieved on a dish with defense effects, there is a 12% chance of getting double the amount of the product.

Constellations of Noelle

I’ll cover you When attacking while under the effects of Cleanse Time and Heart Guardian at the same time, the chance to restore Life from Heart Guardian will be 100%. Maid whirlwind Reduces the Stamina cost of Noelle’s Charged Attack by 20%, and increases the damage dealt by Noelle’s Charged Attack by 15%. Without a scratch Increase the skill level of Guardian of Heart +3.

It can be increased up to Lv. fifteen. Mandatory cleaning When Heart Guardian’s duration ends or shield breaks due to damage, dealing 400% Geo Damage to nearby enemies. Cleaning expert When Heart Guardian’s duration ends or shield breaks due to damage, dealing 400% Geo Damage to nearby enemies. It must be pristine Time to Clean increases Noelle’s ATK by an additional 50% of her DEF.

In addition, for the duration of the ability, its duration will be extended by 1 second for each enemy defeated (max. 10 seconds).





Weapons for Noelle in Genshin Impact

weapon rarity effect level 1 attack lv 90 obtaining sea ​​serpent pith 4 STARS When the character is in combat, increase the damage he deals by 6% and the Damage he takes by 3% every 4s. This effect can be stacked a maximum of 5 times, and will not reset if the character retreats from combat, but instead, each time he takes damage, he will lose one of the accumulated charges. 510 Battle Pass

White shadow 4 STARS After launching a Normal or Charged Attack, ATK and DEF are increased by 6% in 6s and can be stacked up to 4 times (24% in total). This effect can be activated once every 0.5s. 510 Forging







Artifacts for Noelle in Genshin Impact

artifact voucher 2 pieces voucher 4 pieces meteor recoil Shield Protection + 35%. Normal and Charged Attacks take an additional 40% damage while under the protection of a shield.