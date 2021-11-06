Noelle She is a 4-star character and carrier of the Geo element. He uses a greatsword to attack on the battlefield and thanks to his element, he can create shields that regenerate life slightly. He is not a character that stands out especially, although he is situated in the role of DPS. However, it is ideal for those who are just starting the game.

In the following guide, we leave you all information about Noelleas well as the best build through weapons and artifacts. Do not miss it!

Index hide
1 Build for Noelle in Genshin Impact
1.1 Noelle’s talents
1.2 Constellations of Noelle
1.3 Weapons for Noelle in Genshin Impact
1.4 Artifacts for Noelle in Genshin Impact

Build for Noelle in Genshin Impact

health level 90

attack level 90

defense level 90

rarity

element

weapon

12,071

191

799

4 STARS

GEO

MANDOBLE

Noelle’s talents

favonius sword technique- maid

Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 quick cuts.

Charged Attack: Continue to consume Stamina to perform spinning sword strikes against nearby enemies. At the end of the Charge Attack, he will perform a more powerful sword strike.

Downward Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging enemies along the way and dealing Area Damage upon impact.

 Noelle Genshin Impact Talents

guardian of the heart

Summons rock armor which deals Geo Damage on surrounding opponents and absorbs the damage. Damage absorbed increases in proportion to Noelle’s DEF. The Shield has the following effects:

When Noelle’s Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks hit a target, there is a chance to regenerate Life to all team members.

Has 250% absorption efficiency against Geo Damage. The amount of Life healed is proportional to Noelle’s DEF.

 Talents for Noelle Genshin

time to clean

Attack with higher AoE.

Convert Attack Damage to Geo Damage.

The increase in ATK is proportional to your DEF.

 Genshin Impact Complete Guide

from all my heart

When Noelle is out of the picture, if the active character’s Health is less than 30%, the following effects will automatically occur: The character will immediately receive a shield that absorbs damage equal to 400% of Noelle’s DEF. This shield can last up to 20 seconds and can be activated once every 60 seconds.

 Build for Noelle Genshin Impact

neat and efficient

When Noelle deals damage to enemies with Normal or Charged ATK, Heart Guardian’s TOE will be reduced by 1 second every 4 hits. Dealing damage to multiple enemies at the same time is considered a single attack move.

 Noelle's talents

maid dedication

When a “Perfect” is achieved on a dish with defense effects, there is a 12% chance of getting double the amount of the product.

 Talents for Noelle
Noelle Genshin Impact Talents

Constellations of Noelle

I’ll cover you

When attacking while under the effects of Cleanse Time and Heart Guardian at the same time, the chance to restore Life from Heart Guardian will be 100%.

Maid whirlwind

Reduces the Stamina cost of Noelle’s Charged Attack by 20%, and increases the damage dealt by Noelle’s Charged Attack by 15%.

Without a scratch

Increase the skill level of Guardian of Heart +3.
It can be increased up to Lv. fifteen.

Mandatory cleaning

When Heart Guardian’s duration ends or shield breaks due to damage, dealing 400% Geo Damage to nearby enemies.

Cleaning expert

When Heart Guardian’s duration ends or shield breaks due to damage, dealing 400% Geo Damage to nearby enemies.

It must be pristine

Time to Clean increases Noelle’s ATK by an additional 50% of her DEF.
In addition, for the duration of the ability, its duration will be extended by 1 second for each enemy defeated (max. 10 seconds).

Constellations of Noelle

Weapons for Noelle in Genshin Impact

weapon

rarity

effect level 1

attack lv 90

obtaining

sea ​​serpent pith

4 STARS

When the character is in combat, increase the damage he deals by 6% and the Damage he takes by 3% every 4s. This effect can be stacked a maximum of 5 times, and will not reset if the character retreats from combat, but instead, each time he takes damage, he will lose one of the accumulated charges.

510

Battle Pass

 Marrow of the sea serpent

White shadow

4 STARS

After launching a Normal or Charged Attack, ATK and DEF are increased by 6% in 6s and can be stacked up to 4 times (24% in total). This effect can be activated once every 0.5s.

510

Forging

 White Shadow Weapon
Weapons for Noelle Genshin Impact

Artifacts for Noelle in Genshin Impact

artifact

voucher 2 pieces

voucher 4 pieces

meteor recoil

Shield Protection + 35%.

Normal and Charged Attacks take an additional 40% damage while under the protection of a shield.

Artifacts for Noelle

