Kaedehara kazuha He is a 5-star Genshin Impact character and a carrier of the Anemo element. It works as a Sub DPS within the team, so it serves to do damage, but also to support the team, especially with its ulti. He is very fast attacking and uses a sword for it.
In the following guide we leave you all the information about the character, as well as the best build with the most recommended artifacts and weapons.
Build for Kaedehara Kazuha
health level 90
attack level 90
defense level 90
rarity
element
weapon
13,348
297
807
5 STARS
ANEMO
SWORD
|
Kaedehara Kazuha talents
garyu sword technique
Normal attack: Perform up to 5 quick attacks.
Charged Attack: It consumes a certain amount of Stamina to land a crossed sword strike.
Descending Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging nearby enemies and dealing AoE Damage upon impact. If the Downward Attack is triggered by Shivering Vehemence, it will turn into Downward Strike: Containment of Chaos.
Downward Attack: Containment of Chaos: When using the Elemental Skill, Shivering Vehemence, to perform a Downward Attack, the damage done by the Downward Attack will be converted to Anemo Damage and, upon landing, will create a small wind tunnel that draws in nearby objects and enemies.
|
chilling vehemence
Press once: It can be executed while in the air.
Hold down: Gather your strength to perform the ability, which will deal more Anemo Damage and at a greater AoE than hitting once.
Descending Attack Chaos Containment: When performing a Downward Attack using the Elemental Skill, Shivering Vehemence, the damage done by the Downward Strike will turn into Anemo Damage and, upon landing, will create a small wind tunnel that pulls in nearby objects and enemies. Chaos Containment damage is considered Descending Attack damage.
|
edge of ten thousand leaves
Execute the ultimate Garyu technique to perform a storm cut that deals Anemo Damage on the AoE.
The wind generated by the sword will create an area called “Autumn Wind”, which will regularly deal Anemo Damage to enemies within it.
Elemental change: If Autumn Wind comes into contact with Hydro / Pyro / Cryo / Electro for the duration, it will deal an additional Elemental Damage bonus of that type.
The elemental change can only occur once during the skill.
|
sword of erosion
If, while using Shivering Vehemence, it comes into contact with Hydro / Pyro / Cryo / Electro, the following Descending Attack: Chaos Containment performed by Shivering Vehemence will undergo an elemental change and additionally deal 200% damage from the element it switched to.
This damage is considered Descending Attack damage. Elemental change can only occur once for each Shivering Vehemence effect.
|
breeze haiku
When Kaedehara Kazuha provokes a Whirlwind reaction, he grants for 8 sec to all team members a 0 004% Elemental Damage Bonus of the corresponding element for each point of Elemental Mastery he has.
There can be at the same time different Elemental Damage Bonuses obtained in this way.
|
bright wind
Decreases the Sprint Cost of Stamina by 20% of all members of your team.
Cannot stack with other passive talents that have the same effects.
|
Constellations of Kaedehara Kazuha
Mountains blush
Reduces the ToE of Shivering Vehemence by 10%.
Additionally, the ToE of this skill will reset when using Edge of Ten Thousand Blades.
Wind in the hills
Within the autumn wind area created by the Edge of Ten Thousand Leaves the following effects occur:
The Elemental Mastery increase effects provided by this constellation are not stackable.
Legend of the maples
Increase Shivering Vehemence skill level +3.
It can be increased up to Lv. fifteen.
Illusion out of nowhere
When kaedehara Kaedehara Kazuha’s Elemental Energy is below 45 pts., She gains the following effects:
Eternal wisdom
Increase the skill level of Edge of Ten Thousand Blades +3.
It can be increased up to Lv. fifteen.
Scarlet blades
After using Shivering Vehemence or Edge of Ten Thousand Blades, Kaedehara Kazuha imbues herself with the Anemo element for 5s. In addition, the damage he deals with his Normal, Charged, and Descending Attacks is increased by 0.2% for each point of Elemental Mastery he has.
Weapons for Kazuha
weapon
rarity
effect level 1
attack level 90
obtaining
oath of freedom
5 STARS
A part of the «Great Millennial Concert» that floats on the winds. Increases damage dealt by 10%. When causing an Elemental Reaction, the character gains an Insurrection Charm that can be acquired once every 0.5 seconds maximum. This effect can also occur when the character equipped with this weapon is on your team but not in combat. Gaining 2 Insurrection Charms will consume them and grant all nearby team members the effect of “Great Millennial Concert: Song of Resistance” for 12s, increasing the damage of Normal Attacks, Charged by 16%. and Descending, and 20% the ATQ. After this effect is activated, Charms of Insurrection cannot be obtained for 20s. The effects of “Great Millennial Concert” will not stack with other effects of the same type.
608
Gachapon
|
iron thorn
4 STARS
After 6s of dealing Elemental Damage, increase all Damage by 12%. This effect can stack up to 2 times and can trigger once every 1s.
510
Forging
|
flash of darkness
4 STARS
Increases damage dealt by 24%. When taking damage, this damage boost will lose its effect for 5 seconds.
620
Gachapon
|
Artifacts for Kazuha
artifact
voucher 2 pieces
voucher 4 pieces
emerald green shade
Anemo Damage Bonus + 15%.
Increases Whirlwind damage by 60%. Depending on the elemental type you have, it decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by 40% for 10 sec.