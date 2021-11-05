Kaedehara kazuha He is a 5-star Genshin Impact character and a carrier of the Anemo element. It works as a Sub DPS within the team, so it serves to do damage, but also to support the team, especially with its ulti. He is very fast attacking and uses a sword for it.

In the following guide we leave you all the information about the character, as well as the best build with the most recommended artifacts and weapons.

Build for Kaedehara Kazuha

health level 90 attack level 90 defense level 90 rarity element weapon 13,348 297 807 5 STARS ANEMO SWORD



Kaedehara Kazuha talents

garyu sword technique Normal attack: Perform up to 5 quick attacks. Charged Attack: It consumes a certain amount of Stamina to land a crossed sword strike. Descending Attack: Launches from the air to hit the ground, damaging nearby enemies and dealing AoE Damage upon impact. If the Downward Attack is triggered by Shivering Vehemence, it will turn into Downward Strike: Containment of Chaos. Downward Attack: Containment of Chaos: When using the Elemental Skill, Shivering Vehemence, to perform a Downward Attack, the damage done by the Downward Attack will be converted to Anemo Damage and, upon landing, will create a small wind tunnel that draws in nearby objects and enemies.

chilling vehemence Press once: It can be executed while in the air. Hold down: Gather your strength to perform the ability, which will deal more Anemo Damage and at a greater AoE than hitting once. Descending Attack Chaos Containment: When performing a Downward Attack using the Elemental Skill, Shivering Vehemence, the damage done by the Downward Strike will turn into Anemo Damage and, upon landing, will create a small wind tunnel that pulls in nearby objects and enemies. Chaos Containment damage is considered Descending Attack damage.

edge of ten thousand leaves Execute the ultimate Garyu technique to perform a storm cut that deals Anemo Damage on the AoE. The wind generated by the sword will create an area called “Autumn Wind”, which will regularly deal Anemo Damage to enemies within it. Elemental change: If Autumn Wind comes into contact with Hydro / Pyro / Cryo / Electro for the duration, it will deal an additional Elemental Damage bonus of that type. The elemental change can only occur once during the skill.

sword of erosion If, while using Shivering Vehemence, it comes into contact with Hydro / Pyro / Cryo / Electro, the following Descending Attack: Chaos Containment performed by Shivering Vehemence will undergo an elemental change and additionally deal 200% damage from the element it switched to. This damage is considered Descending Attack damage. Elemental change can only occur once for each Shivering Vehemence effect.

breeze haiku When Kaedehara Kazuha provokes a Whirlwind reaction, he grants for 8 sec to all team members a 0 004% Elemental Damage Bonus of the corresponding element for each point of Elemental Mastery he has. There can be at the same time different Elemental Damage Bonuses obtained in this way.

bright wind Decreases the Sprint Cost of Stamina by 20% of all members of your team. Cannot stack with other passive talents that have the same effects.

Read: What skills to climb in Darkest Dungeon 2: these are the best





Constellations of Kaedehara Kazuha

Mountains blush Reduces the ToE of Shivering Vehemence by 10%. Additionally, the ToE of this skill will reset when using Edge of Ten Thousand Blades. Wind in the hills Within the autumn wind area created by the Edge of Ten Thousand Leaves the following effects occur: For the duration of the area, Kaedehara Kazuha’s Elemental Mastery increases by 200 pts. The Elemental Mastery of characters within the autumn wind area is increased by 200 pts. The Elemental Mastery increase effects provided by this constellation are not stackable. Legend of the maples Increase Shivering Vehemence skill level +3. It can be increased up to Lv. fifteen. Illusion out of nowhere When kaedehara Kaedehara Kazuha’s Elemental Energy is below 45 pts., She gains the following effects: A single tap Shivering Vehemence recovers 3 pts. of energy. Holding down, recovers 4 sts. While flying, Kaedehara Kazuha recovers 2 pts. of Elemental Energy per second. Eternal wisdom Increase the skill level of Edge of Ten Thousand Blades +3. It can be increased up to Lv. fifteen. Scarlet blades After using Shivering Vehemence or Edge of Ten Thousand Blades, Kaedehara Kazuha imbues herself with the Anemo element for 5s. In addition, the damage he deals with his Normal, Charged, and Descending Attacks is increased by 0.2% for each point of Elemental Mastery he has.





Weapons for Kazuha

weapon rarity effect level 1 attack level 90 obtaining oath of freedom 5 STARS A part of the «Great Millennial Concert» that floats on the winds. Increases damage dealt by 10%. When causing an Elemental Reaction, the character gains an Insurrection Charm that can be acquired once every 0.5 seconds maximum. This effect can also occur when the character equipped with this weapon is on your team but not in combat. Gaining 2 Insurrection Charms will consume them and grant all nearby team members the effect of “Great Millennial Concert: Song of Resistance” for 12s, increasing the damage of Normal Attacks, Charged by 16%. and Descending, and 20% the ATQ. After this effect is activated, Charms of Insurrection cannot be obtained for 20s. The effects of “Great Millennial Concert” will not stack with other effects of the same type. 608 Gachapon

iron thorn 4 STARS After 6s of dealing Elemental Damage, increase all Damage by 12%. This effect can stack up to 2 times and can trigger once every 1s. 510 Forging

flash of darkness 4 STARS Increases damage dealt by 24%. When taking damage, this damage boost will lose its effect for 5 seconds. 620 Gachapon







Artifacts for Kazuha

artifact voucher 2 pieces voucher 4 pieces emerald green shade Anemo Damage Bonus + 15%. Increases Whirlwind damage by 60%. Depending on the elemental type you have, it decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by 40% for 10 sec.