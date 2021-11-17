Board Games never go out of style, they are always a very interesting option for have a good time with your friends. In addition, they are usually cheap and offer many hours of fun. Surely you have ever played Trivial Pursuit, Parcheesi and the like. They are very easy games to play and that they hook a lot. Now, there is so much variety that choosing one or the other is not easy.

If you like to play board games with your friends, either frequently or sporadically, here is a selection of the best you can find. Some are very different from each other, for what they are perfectly compatible. As they say, variety is taste.

Cluedo board game

Cluedo is a classic when it comes to mystery board games. It’s a lot of fun and this version is for two players. The game is about find out who the killer is. There are six suspects and during the game you have to go from one room to another attacking corporals.

Devir – Catan, board game

Catan is a game where strategy is very important if you want to be victorious. It is designed for people over 10 years old and can play up to 4 players. It is worth mentioning that each game has a approximate duration of 75 minutes. Planning your moves is very important if you want to win disputes over land and resources.

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit

Trivial Pursuit is a game that has been around for many years, in fact, the original version was released in the 80s. This edition of Hasbro Gaming has a retro design and includes the board and cards with more than 2,400 questions. The questions are divided into 6 categories: entertainment, geography, science and nature, art and literature, and sports and hobbies.

Devir – Exit: The Abandoned Cabin

In this game it takes place in an abandoned cabin and players must do everything possible to solve the riddle and escape in time. They can play up to 6 players and each game is about 60 minutes long. It is a board game that sharpen the senses and intuition.

GUATAFAC board game

We move on to an adult game that stands out for its black humor and dirty jokes. The games are short, between 20 and 30 minutes. Up to 10 players can play. Regarding content, GUATAFAC consists of 400 cards plus 80 special cards. To win the game you have to be the first to score 7 points. In short, it is a very fun game.

Diset – Party & Co Family

This Diset game has two levels of difficulty and there are tests for children and adults. By the way, the board is double. On one side you can play a classic game, while the other side of the board is for quick games of 25 minutes. The gameplay is very simple. A player from the opposing team reads a question and the other team has to give an answer. There are also tests where mimicry is used and you even have to draw.

Hasbro Gaming – Gestures

Hasbro Gaming’s proposal, Gestos, consists of guess the maximum number of words Before time runs out It is a very fun mimic game where getting the words right is not easy. You have to be very fast. Each letter has a word and the difficulty of it can vary between easy, medium and difficult.

UNO board game

One is A classic among classicsIn fact, we are talking about such a popular game that it is even available for consoles and PC. Playing is very easy and is designed for people over 7 years old. With a deck they can play up to 10 players, with 2 being the minimum. The player who first runs out of cards wins.