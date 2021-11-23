Although the Black friday is a trade appointment imported from the United States, the ecommerce Spanish PcComponentes has brought out its artillery with possibly the best deals we can find. Specifically, we can see discounts of up to 45% on thousands of products and in practically all categories. Some of them are very succulent like a 55-inch LG OLED TV with a 42% discount or one of the best smartwatches of the moment: the Samsung Watch 4 with 100 euros discount.

In addition to the offers already planned for the entire period, PcComponentes also announce daily offers flash with limited units in the categories of gaming and streaming, Computer Science and Hardware, Smartphones and Accessories, Sports and Mobility, Home Life and Personal Care. Therefore, we recommend that if you find something that you like, do not let too much time pass or you will risk running out of it.

PcComponentes Offers for Black Friday

Getting into the matter, here you go a list of products with discounted prices to the already attractive ones that PcComponentes usually has. But there are many more. If you were waiting for the ideal moment to buy one of them, this is it.

Smartphones and wearables:

Realme 6, with a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 273.82 euros . 189 euros. 30% off.

. Oppo A94 5G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 359 euros . 279 euros. 22% discount.

. Smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. 299 euros . 199 euros. 28% discount.

IT and gaming:

Home:

Other categories:

PC, the acronym for the new PcComponentes campaign

As a differential campaign for Black Friday 2021, PcComponentes uses the first two letters of its name to recommend plans and objectives that we can carry out these days. From Piece Catalog, through others such as Ponerse Cachas, to show products related to exercise; Cinéfilo Plan, mainly with the best televisions at the best market price; o Prepare Cenita, with all kinds of household products.

In addition, as a very interesting novelty for all users, PcComponentes has extended the return period for its products until January 15, 2022 or the possibility of make payments through Bizum. In addition, all the people who, when making a purchase, leave their Mastercard card saved in their session, will have a five-euro discount.