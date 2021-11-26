Wanting to put your house in order before Christmas arrives? Are you tired or tired of not finding anything in the kitchen, or that the bathroom is always messy? Black Friday is the right time to solve the problems of order in your house with this selection of offers that we have found on Amazon.

Offers to tidy up your kitchen





This multi-purpose cart has a lovely green color and will help you increase the storage capacity in your kitchen. It has wheels, and three levels of storage. Usual price, 35.99 euros , offer price, 30.59 euros.





This kitchen utensil holder is ideal for storing various cleaning accessories and keeping your kitchen clean and tidy. Usual price, 19.99 euros , offer price, 14.92 euros.

To put your spices in order, here is a spice rack with two levels and six hooks. Usual price 34.99 euros , offer price 26.76 euros.

Order in the closet, bedroom or dressing room





The boxes are essential to store bedding, or garments from other seasons … This set of 2 storage boxes for bed with roulette are transparent and have a black lid. Previous price 42.99 euros , offer price, 34.82 euros.

If underwear and sock drawers are always a source of clutter, you need an organized box like this one, with 24 compartments. Before it cost 13.99 euros , and now on sale it costs 11.89 euros.

Here’s another set of two storage boxes on sale. In this case, they have wheels. Before they cost 42.99 euros , and now on the occasion of Black Friday it costs 35.99 euros.

More storage boxes, although in this case, the 4-box pack is made of fabric. Usual price, 19.99 euros , offer price, 13.59 euros.

This set of three storage boxes is large capacity, and comes with zippers. Usual price, 15.99 euros , offer price, 11.89 euros.

This set of 12 folding fabric storage boxes will help you organize, but also decorate. Usual price, 21.99 euros , offer price, 18.69 euros.





To order your shoes here you have a shoe rack with a fabric cover with 10 levels. Usual price: 25.99 euros, offer price, 22.09 euros.

This coat hanger is perfect to place in the dressing room, in the bedroom, or in the hall. Regular price: 50.99 euros , offer price: 38.53 euros.

For those who need to renew their hangers, here is a pack of 100 wooden hangers. Usual price, 79.95 euros , offer price, 55.95 euros.

This pack of 30 hangers are the best sellers on Amazon. They are for suits, and have been made of pink velvet. Usual price, 19.99 euros , offer price, 14.99 euros.

Among the offers we have also found this Hanger for 12 pants with wardrobe slide. Usual price, 31.32 euros , offer price 25.55 euros.

Order in the bathroom





To put some order in the bathroom, this bamboo shelf is ideal because it even includes a laundry basket. Previous price: 79.99 euros , offer price, 59.99 euros.

To keep your bathroom organized, this storage box set can help you. Usual price, 25.99 euros , offer price, 22.09 euros.

To tidy up the shower, here is this corner shelf. Previous price, 22.98 euros , offer price, 16.54 euros.

