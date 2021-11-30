Today the British Fashion Awards are held in London and the guest list is the most select. Like a good red carpet fashion, the celebrities they have bet on their best looks of beauty. These are the hairstyles, makeup and moments beauty most outstanding of the night out of English fashion.

The braids and makeup by Griff

The singer has opened the red carpet singing live. Everything was full of spotlights, but the brightness has been put by his look beauty from beginning to end. Because he has bet on some silver eyeshadows and crystal accessories for hair, which decorate her long braids. But if that could be insufficient, the artist has filled her forehead with glitter and it seems to us makeup more original and different.

Addison Rae’s shimmering shades





The celebrity She has opted for a ponytail and very natural makeup, which give her eyes all the limelight. To get it has covered her eyelids with bright, which form a cat-eye framing your look in the most glamorous and excessive way.

Poppy Delevingne’s voluminous mane





We are very used to seeing her hair straight and fine. But this time the socialite has marked a Lioness mane full of curls, which he has held on the sides in a very eighties way.

The gray shades of Iris Law





Between her shaved platinum blonde hair and those huge blue eyes that she has, the gray shadows manage to give her a look even more intense, futuristic and brilliant.

Gabrielle Union-Wade’s geometric bun





May that collected stand tall defy the laws of physics. But on a red carpet like this one is going to make a difference and celebrity She has achieved this thanks to her geometric round hairstyle.

The smoky-eye by Stella Maxwell





His look is wonderful in itself, but if he frames it with these smoky shades on black so dramatic intensifies the hypnotic of his eyes to the maximum.

The headdress of Eiza Gonzalez





Long live the 20’s, the headdresses and the brilliance shined. Because with a jewel like this in her hair You don’t even need to go to the hairdresser and that is an idea that we love.

Hair bob Raye’s 60’s style





The bob cut is still a trend in 2021, but Raye just convinced us to comb it like we’re in Mad men. Smooth but full of volume, with a side parting and a blow of hairspray to keep everything in place.

Photos | Gtres, @ddw, @addisonraee, @paintedbyesther, @ctilburymakeup.