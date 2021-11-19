One of the most important red carpets in Latin music, the Latin Grammy 2021 has fired its starting gun, a great night for music and in which great renowned artists have not been lacking. And of course, we have analyzed the best beauty looks that this carpet has left us, and that to tell the truth, we were already looking forward to it after the pandemic.

Bella Thorne





Red was the one chosen by Bella, who marked a total look in this color and in which she did not miss an intense red with shades for her mane. Makeup along the same lines, a black outline with reddish touches and powerful fiery lips.

Roselyn Sanchez





The most romantic look of the night has been that of the model and actress Roselyn Sánchez, who has dazzled on the red carpet with a beautiful makeup in pink tones and her eyes framed in black; as for the hair a ballerina bow very elegant that went perfectly with her look. And yes, a heart attack neckline.

Sofia Carson





One of the prettiest of the night thanks to her powder pink makeup already its original helmet-shaped hairstyle and perfectly polished. A style with which she feels very comfortable since there are many occasions when she opts for wearing polished and lopsided bangs.

Danna Paola





A semi-gathered with straight hair and marking the face with two long locks was the singer’s choice, along with a fairly neutral makeup, which focused on deepening the look with a black outline.

Ana Brenda Contreras





A precious semi-gathered with ponytail and curtain bangs It has been the hairstyle that the singer of Mexican origin has worn, a hairstyle that has given her a lot of style. Just like your makeup in brown tones with a pink dot, with which he has succeeded in highlighting his natural beauty.

Jessica rodriguez





A effortless ponytail with wet finish that gave it that fresh touch has been Jessica’s choice. On the other hand, the makeup has been much more sophisticated with a stark black eye and imposing false eyelashes.

Giulia Be





That’s how impressive Giulia Be was with her intense and deep smoked in a very pure black that covered the entire area around the eyes horizontally. Her mane, so pretty with soft broken waves.

Chiqui Delgado

The perfect ponytail for a night like this has been worn by the Venezuelan presenter Chiqui Delgado, who has opted for a high polished ponytail and with baby hairs included. Her makeup has focused on highlighting the look with an intense smoky black.

Sofia Reyes

The Mexican singer has worn a hair with a wet effect and waves from the roots. As for makeup, a total look in nude tones.

Mon Laferte





Leaving aside her styling, we focus directly on her eye makeup, which is pure fantasy, in fuchsia and purple playing with the shadows to infinity and marking the lower lashes that gave her that doll-like look.

Maria Toledo





The Spanish singer brought the colorful with her headdress of flowers that inevitably reminds us of the wonderful headdresses of the Mexican catrinas.

Photos | Gtres, @univision