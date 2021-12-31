With these applications, you have the ability to identify almost everything just by pointing your mobile camera at an object.

The cameras of today’s mobile phones are increasingly powerful, and for many people this is a very important aspect when choosing a new smartphone. And it is that, cameras now have thousands of uses. Gone are the days when they only served to take a photograph, now you can record videos, superimpose wild creatures to reality with AR applications and even take sharp photos in the dark, among other functions.

However, you may be forgetting another very relevant capability of your phone’s camera: it can function as a visual search engine and identify just about anything you see in the world. And for that we will show you 5 apps for iOS and Android that will help you identify objects with your smartphone camera.

With Google Lens you can identify almost anything

Google has brought its search engine to the camera of your mobile. That’s right, when uploading an image or using the camera in real time, Google Lens is an impressive identifier of a wide range of elements They include animal breeds, plants, flowers, devices of various brands, logos, and even rings and other jewelry. The biggest exception is people.

Also, for supported objects, Google Lens will also display links in case you want to buy them. Instead of a dedicated app, iPhone users can find Google Lens functionality in the Google Photos app for easy identification. Without a doubt, it is an app that we should all have.

Download Google Lens | Android | ios

Pinterest: art, design and decoration identifier

Pinterest is a great photo identification app, where you take a photo and search for links and pages with the objects it can recognize. The app too you can match multiple elements in a complex image, as an outfit, and it will find links for you to buy the items if possible.

Pinterest visual search is primarily designed for what the social network is known for: designs, outfits and other similar categories. For purposes like exploring nature, you will have a better time using Google Lens.

Download Pinterest | Android | ios

Amazon purchases to compare prices and see product availability

Although the app will only allow you to view the products sold by Amazon and its associated retailers, this is still a great option for identifying everyday items. Too, is the image identifier with the easiest purchase options.

You can take a photo with Amazon’s search camera, scan a barcode, or upload a photo directly from your mobile gallery. Next, Amazon will automatically search for purchase options available more closely related to the object in question. Then you can have these items delivered to your home with just a few clicks.

Download Amazon Shopping | Android | ios

TapTapSee for auditory element recognition

TapTapSee has been designed specifically for those facing visual impairments, and it is the best audio interpreter available. All you need to do is point your camera at any item and take a photo. The app will identify the item and audibly tell you exactly what it is. Plus, it can autofocus your camera, so there’s no need to worry about shaky hands.

Also, you can upload photos from your camera gallery to identify them and even save them to your phone later with the definitions provided for easy reuse. Please note that you will need to enable Apple VoiceOver settings for this app to work on iOS.

Download TapTapSee | Android | ios

Vivino, to identify any wine

Vivino is an application that will help you buy the best quality wine. All you have to do is take a picture of the wine label that interests you and the app will process it and present you with certain information to help you decide if you should buy it.

It shows details like how popular it is, description of flavor, ingredients, age, and more. Besides that, you’ll find user reviews and ratings from over 30 million people who are part of the Vivino community.

Download Vivino | Android | ios

Thanks to advances in image recognition technology, unknown objects in the world around you no longer remain a mystery.

