Are you ready to listen to the singing children as the 1,807 balls spin nonstop? A bass drum that is 2.80 meters high and 800 kilos of weight can change your life. And you don’t even need to carry your winning ticket in your wallet: you can digitize it (or purchase it digitally). If you like to check the lottery from your Xiaomi, nothing better than taking advantage of the possibilities offered by digitization.

Let’s not forget that your Xiaomi or Redmi is also a great tool for scanning, digitizing and printing. Seize it. This year the lottery can even be collected by Bizum – as long as the prize does not exceed 2,000 euros. Simpler, impossible.

State Lotteries and Gambling

Imagine looking at the news and realizing that your ticket, the one you bought on a fleeting trip to La Manga del Mar Menor, in a bar where you went to buy a bottle of water, He is awarded with El Gordo, with 4 million euros. But you don’t know where you left it or find it anywhere. Maybe at the bottom of the glove compartment, in an inside pocket of your coat? An absolute disgrace.

State Lotteries and Betting has its own website and application to avoid these problems. From its application you can scan any tenth, compare it with its extensive database of the State Lottery and State Gambling Society (SELAE) and find out if you are already rich or if you will continue working.

You can also download the LablO Corp tool to scan results. Both are great options. 2.408 million euros are waiting.

Tulotero





Again, this service proposes combined plays, allows creating groups to play the EuroMillions, in addition to being one of the most veteran services, with official applications for Android and ios , in addition to a website without advertising.

Perhaps one of its strengths lies in the notices that allow you to obtain information on results as soon as they appear, both in the app in the form of a pop-up window and in email alerts. The application works with banking entities such as BBVA, Banorte, Redsys and allows you to make payments by credit card or PayPal. A complete alternative to avoid long lines waiting to get a specific number.

Hispaloto





Hispaloto is our third option and another of the most popular services. Operating since 2005, from its application and website it allows playing dozens of raffles, from La Primitiva, La Bonoloto, pools or El Gordo —and subscribing to specific numbers or services—. By the way, all games are made at 0% commission, there are no additional costs in the service.

It also allows you to create groups of friends or join one already created to share the prize and distribute it equally without having to count. A good solution to those moments of tension when you know that something has touched you but you do not know how much.

Sweepstakes Scanner





Has anyone experienced that schism in the face of a ticket completely destroyed because of having been left in a pair of pants just taken from the washing machine? With the scanners you can register and digitize the ticket to avoid this type of drama.

There are a few scanners, but few as complete and customizable as this one. Using the QR barcode reading system you can check in a couple of seconds if you have any winning tickets.

Bonoloto, Primitiva, La Quiniela, Euromillon, Loteria Nacional or Gordo de la Primitiva are included and it also allows creating alerts to know when this or that draw is held, ideal for the specials of the Christmas Extra or Children’s Draw.

Download | Sweepstakes Scanner