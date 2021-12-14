Currently the mobile accompanies us everywhere. We communicate with him, pay for our purchases, play video games, watch movies and take photos among many other things. But, did you know that you can play the Christmas Lottery from your mobile? The truth is that we have few excuses for not doing it, since in addition to being a comfortable and safe way to play the Christmas Lottery, TuLotero offers us many advantages. From being able to share the tenth with family and friends to having the assurance that the tenth will never be lost.
The next wednesday 22 December is the traditional Christmas lottery draw. Like every year, at some point we all imagine that moment in which we are awarded one of the prizes. As we already know, 400,000 euros for the tenth of the jackpot, 125,000 euros for each tenth of the second prize, 50,000 euros for each tenth of the third prize, 20,000 euros for each tenth of the fourth prize and 6,000 euros for each tenth of the fifth prize. In addition, we have the prizes for approaching the first, second and third prizes and around 1,800 prizes of 100 euros for each tenth.
TuLotero, the lottery at your fingertips
TuLotero is the best application available in Spain to play the lottery through our mobile. It has more than 86,000 numbers to choose from and 560 administrations associated throughout the entire Spanish geography. At this time of year we are focused on Christmas, but the application also allows you to play Euromillions, Bonoloto, Primitiva, National Lottery or La Quiniela. The application is available for smartphones with operating system iOS and Android, although we can also access through the TuLotero website.
TuLotero allows us to buy Christmas Lottery in a totally safe way, since the bets are processed by official administrations associated with the State Lottery and Betting network. We can collect the prize instantly from our bank account No commissions and in a totally anonymous way. With only 7 years of life, in TuLotero the Gordo of 2018, 2019 and 2020 has fallen, the first prize of El Niño 2020 and other great prizes such as the Super-jackpot of 130 million euros of Euromillions in 2020 and another jackpot of 40 million of euros from La Primitiva in 2021.
In addition to the aforementioned security with which we can buy the Christmas Lottery, the TuLotero application offers us many advantages. We can buy the tickets in digital, receive them at home or go to pick them up at the Lottery Administration in a preferential way, all without commissions. We can also share our ticket with friends and family with a simple click. TuLotero users have the option to book free up to 100 tenths of the same number, generating a unique code to give to family or friends and thus play the same Christmas number.
On the other hand, in addition to reserving up to 100 tenths of the same number for free, TuLotero also offers us the possibility of buying and sharing a tenth of the Christmas Lottery with anyone in our contact list with a single click. In this way, if the tenth purchased is awarded, each one will receive their share proportionally, safely and without commissions. TuLotero has also thought about the more traditional people who buy tickets through the application, but who prefer to have them physically. It makes available to users the option of home delivery and collection in the administration, without commissions.
We give you the first participation for the Christmas Lottery 2021
The Christmas spirit has invaded us and we want all of you to have a free participation of 1 euro of the TuLotero Christmas issue for new registrations with the code “ADSLZone”. To obtain this participation for free, it will be necessary to register for the service through the mobile applications. In the case of Android, we can download the app at Google play. If we have a mobile phone with an iOS operating system, we can download it from the Apple App Store.
When registering on the TuLotero website or application, we may include the code indicated when creating our account. If for any reason we forget, nothing happens because we have 2 days to take advantage of it in the section “Activate promotions”. Good luck to all!