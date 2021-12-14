The next wednesday 22 December is the traditional Christmas lottery draw. Like every year, at some point we all imagine that moment in which we are awarded one of the prizes. As we already know, 400,000 euros for the tenth of the jackpot, 125,000 euros for each tenth of the second prize, 50,000 euros for each tenth of the third prize, 20,000 euros for each tenth of the fourth prize and 6,000 euros for each tenth of the fifth prize. In addition, we have the prizes for approaching the first, second and third prizes and around 1,800 prizes of 100 euros for each tenth.

TuLotero, the lottery at your fingertips

TuLotero is the best application available in Spain to play the lottery through our mobile. It has more than 86,000 numbers to choose from and 560 administrations associated throughout the entire Spanish geography. At this time of year we are focused on Christmas, but the application also allows you to play Euromillions, Bonoloto, Primitiva, National Lottery or La Quiniela. The application is available for smartphones with operating system iOS and Android, although we can also access through the TuLotero website.

TuLotero allows us to buy Christmas Lottery in a totally safe way, since the bets are processed by official administrations associated with the State Lottery and Betting network. We can collect the prize instantly from our bank account No commissions and in a totally anonymous way. With only 7 years of life, in TuLotero the Gordo of 2018, 2019 and 2020 has fallen, the first prize of El Niño 2020 and other great prizes such as the Super-jackpot of 130 million euros of Euromillions in 2020 and another jackpot of 40 million of euros from La Primitiva in 2021.