The apple pie stands up to the dictatorship of cheesecake, at least in prizes. San Sebastián Gastronomika has thus become the spearhead with which to award the best apple pie in Spain.

A price sponsored by Turismo de Asturias (It seems obvious when it comes to apples), which has demonstrated the good health of the country’s confectioner, who is increasingly determined to make a better confectionery in restaurants.

A professional jury of eight specialists (chaired by Hilario Arbelaitz) and by a ‘popular’ jury of 40 people who have seen first-hand how apple pie can have different lives.

From more technical dishes to more traditional dishes, where creativity as well as taste and appearance are valued. From classic tatin to open and closed cakes, including millefeuille, apple cream, ice cream and other toppings.

From Madrid, San Sebastián, Barcelona and, of course, Asturias, Santander and Valencia, the world of apple pie has shown that it has as many faces as chefs who interpret it, The chef Gonzalo Armas, from the Madrid restaurant Carbón Negro (also famous for its cheese cake), takes the cat to the water.

The specimen, in profile tarte tatin, was between the most seemingly purist options of the day.

Images | San Sebastian Gastronomika

