Arcane

The series based on the League of Legends it has become a worldwide phenomenon. Since its launch it has positioned itself as world number one on Netflix, and it is a series that has already hooked millions of people. The experts at Vida Extra are clear: a brutal and most promising start , and from Jared we join it because we are looking forward to seeing what happens with this series.

Star Wars: Visions





Disney + continues to unleash the George Lucas universe and this series of shorts by anime It’s the breath of fresh air you need, experts say . Made by Asian animation studios, this anthology is a different proposal both in the genre of anime like in the Star Wars universe.

Castlevania





It has released its fourth and final season that According to Espinof experts “it offers the grand finale that the Netflix series deserves , full of blood and violence ”. It debuted in 1986 as a series of action, adventure and horror games and now has become one of the best series of anime from Netflix. It is based on the 1989 video game, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse by Konami and centers his entire story on Trevor Belmont, using him as a medium to show not just a struggle, but a tragic tale of hatred and loss.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time





This movie that we can see on Amazon It is the closing of a circle that Hideaki Anno began more than a quarter of a century ago And it is the fourth and final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion, one of the sagas of anime most mythical in history. If you haven’t seen it, you still have time to start it on Netflix with Neon Genesis Evangelion it is “a masterpiece turned into an obsession” according to Espinof experts.

Beastars





Season 2 has been released this 2021 and according to experts it is still one of the anime of the moment . A series with anthropomorphic animals which in this second season continues as deep as in the first. Full of feelings, sensations and reflections on power, desire or racism. This series is a Netflix wonder.

Attack on Titan: the finale season





In 2006 Hajime Isayama created a popular manga that introduced the world and that would end up becoming a global phenomenon. Years later, Wit Studio brought manga to life in a anime complex in appearance that has begun its end in 2021. It stands out for its epic, its history and the themes they cover ranging from Japanese militarism to sacrifice. His stark narrative, his cruelty and his sobriety They are unique, but we will have to wait until 2022 to see how the story ends.

Height invasion





For gore lovers, this anime came stomping. It focuses on a group chased by eccentric masked individuals who want to kill them, and who are trapped on the roof of a building. Different, bloody and very explosive.

