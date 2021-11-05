As usual year after year, the events that include discounts not only multiply but also extend the deadlines and others arise to complement them in previous days. In the case of Black friday, already completely established worldwide as one of the days with the most sales of the whole year, now we have MediaMarkt bringing us four consecutive days of sales that end this Sunday.

MediaMarkt has decided not to wait and has launched its new Black Friday Special 4 Days Without VAT from today, Thursday, November 4, until next Sunday, November 7. Four days with discounts in different categories and in which we find, of course, Android mobile phones and also some accessories. We are going to leave you here the best options but be careful, because they are already running out and there will be few left for the last day. Hurry up.

The best Android phones and accessories on offer

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with 6GB / 128GB: We start with one of the newcomers to the market, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE. Xiaomi’s new mobile phone is right now in MediaMarkt for 304 euros with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. In other stores you may find similar prices because even Amazon, which had it somewhat more expensive, has also lowered it to 329 euros. Hurry before it runs out.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Triple Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, Bat 4250mAh, Bubblegum Blue (ES / PT Version)

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G with 8GB and 256GB: We are still in Xiaomi lands, this time with its Xiaomi Mi 11i at full power, with the Snapdragon 888 as the flag and in its version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB. The model has an official sale price of 699 euros but we can find it in MediaMarkt right now for 577.69 euros. You also have it on Amazon for 479 euros with half the storage, if you are interested.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G – Smartphone 6.67 ” (WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84GHz, 128 GB of internal memory, 8 GB of RAM, 108 MP camera), Silver [Versión ES/PT]

Samsung Galaxy A52s with 6GB / 128GB : We took a jump and went from the Realme catalog to the Samsung one to come across its recent Galaxy A52s 5G. The phone arrives here with a more than solvent Snapdragon 778G in addition to a 4,500 mAh battery with great autonomy. The sale is not very bulky but the model can be ours at MediaMarkt for 419 euros, 30 euros less than its recommended retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 12GB / 256GB : And since we are at Samsung we cannot avoid mentioning that the last giant of its Note series from last year, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of space, is on sale at MediaMarkt for 969 euros. Remember, only until November 8, this Sunday.

Realme 8 Pro with 8GB / 128GB: It is the turn of Realme that also drops by these four days of MediaMarkt sales with its latest Realme 8 Pro. The model had a launch price of 299 euros with these memories but in MediaMarkt it can be ours for only 247 euros temporarily.

realme 8 Pro Smartphone Free, 108 MP Ultra Quad Camera, 6.4 “Top AMOLED Full Screen, 50 W SuperDart Charge, 4500 mAh Battery, Dual Sim, 6 + 128GB, Black (Punk Black)

OPPO A53s with 4GB / 128GB : Now it is the turn of the OPPO A53s, a mobile phone located in the most economical band of OPPO and that is now even more discounted. With its 5,000 mAh battery and its 6.5-inch HD + screen, the phone is at 180.99 euros until next Sunday.

OPPO Reno4 Z with 8GB / 128GB : We continue a little in the OPPO catalog to find the Reno4 Z 5G, a mobile with a MediaTek processor and 4,000 mAh battery that usually moves around 300 euros as a sale price but that appears in MediaMarkt at 247.11 euros until this Sunday.

Vivo Y70 with 8GB / 128GB: Although Vivo is a brand still unknown in Spain, the truth is that we are talking about one of the rising Chinese giants and a firm with a lot of experience already in the market. MediaMarkt includes some of its products in its 4 Days Without VAT and one of them is the Vivo Y70, which can be ours for 197.52 euros.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini: We come to the accessories and the first one we come across is from Amazfit, one of the most widespread brands with the greatest variety of models. In this case we find here the GTS 2 Mini with its AMOLED screen, blood oxygen measurement and with two full weeks of autonomy within the reach of few. It is usually for sale around 90 euros but in MediaMarkt we find it temporarily for 61 euros.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch Smartwatch Battery Life14 days 70 Sports Modes SpO2 Level Measurement Heart Rate Monitoring, (Black Color)

Amazfit Neo: And we repeat with Amazfit to travel now to one of its most economical and basic models, although with a Casio watch flavor that can captivate more than one. Especially since this Amazfit Neo is on sale right now at 16 euros. And be careful, because it has cardiac monitoring, sleep and physical activity measurement. Difficult to give more for less.

Amazfit Neo – Smartwatch Black