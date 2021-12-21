On December 9, the first chapters of ‘And just like that …’, the highly anticipated continuation of ‘Sex in New York’, arrived on HBO Max. Much has been said about the series since the opening day and, as with any topic lately, opinions on this sequel are highly polarized: You either love it or hate it, there is no middle ground.

The legion of fans of the series cannot agree on whether the return of the most fashionista series is a success or a nonsense of biblical proportions because, depending on how you look at it, ‘And just like that …’ can be both. at once. The very purists claim, Cosmopolitan glass in hand, that the return of Carrie Bradshaw and company has failed to maintain the original spirit of the series, while others praise that it has managed to evolve perfectly to adapt to new times.

The best of ‘And just like that’ (SPOILERS!)

If it is necessary to highlight the best point that this new batch of chapters has with respect to the original series that ended almost 18 years ago, it is the power see the protagonists much more vulnerable now than then.

That gives Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte an extra point of “humanity” that ‘Sex and the City’ didn’t have. In the late 90s we saw four super women moving like a fish in water in Manhattan, and now we meet three middle-aged women who do not understand many things about their own environment. It is appreciated that the scriptwriters have decided to bring these types of characters down to earth (And, basically, to finally be able to laugh a little at them, especially when it comes to getting along in certain aspects).





This point of vulnerability reaches its peak at the end of the first chapter, when a fulminant heart attack kill Mr. Big, husband of the protagonist. Carrie now has to begin a vital journey alone, without the man who has accompanied her for two decades, facing a world with problems that she does not fully understand. This has been a wonderful dramatic counterpoint to the series that has sinned the most of superficiality throughout the history of television.

Another point in favor, which on second thought is not so much, is that the last adventure in which we saw the protagonists of ‘Sex in New York’ was in the second film, back in 2010 … a disastrous film of the that no one in their right mind could say anything good. A) Yes, ‘And just like that …’ didn’t exactly have the highest bar to surprise us for good.

The worst of the return of ‘Sex and the City’

Not everything has been pleasant surprises in these new chapters. That the platform did not provide screeners prior to the press It has already set off alarms about the quality of this product (not even in the US it could be seen before the premiere), which many have questioned.

And it is not easy to relive a success from the past when precisely you lack the most beloved character. Samantha’s absence (Kim Catrall, who decided not to participate due to old disagreements with her companions) has been a great wound to which they have rushed to put a band-aid: the first scene of the first chapter already explains that the character has moved to London and that has no plans to return.

This correction when arguing that a fundamental pillar of the series is missing extends at all times to the rest of the characters, and this is, in my view, another of the great failures of ‘And just like that … ‘. In the original, the leading quartet did not hesitate to keep the more explicit conversations on any topic: That was precisely what catapulted this production to the television Olympus, since it was not usual to see women talking about sex so openly.

However, now, the protagonists seem much more cautious and, at times, even embarrassing. That a character like Carrie Bradshaw babbles when talking about masturbation is not something that fans of the series have received with precisely open arms … We will have to see if, with the passage of the chapters, this trend is corrected .





Like the excess of correction, it is also reprehensible the little evolution that some characters have had in these almost two decades: It’s like time has frozen Who is most affected by this is Charlotte, who seems to have been stagnant in the early 2000s: the series starts by denying her age, and in later chapters she is still that friend that you would sometimes slap. Is it part of your character’s charm? Undoubtedly. But … if someone is like that in real life, wouldn’t it change anything in 20 years?

At the moment only the first three chapters of the ten that make up the season are available, so we’ll have to wait to see where the most charmingly frivolous white and wealthy women in the Big Apple lead us this time.