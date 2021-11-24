The best and worst of 20 years of Xbox at the Metaverse Museum Visit it!

Microsoft created an Xbox Metaverse Museum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console, also include your story; We tell you what else you will find there.

The Metaverse Museum of Xbox was designed to revive 20 years of Xbox and includes some of the worst console bugs like the red ring of death from Xbox 360 or the attempt to Microsoft to get Nintendo in the spring of 2000.

But, you can also tour the Metaverse Museum and discover the history of Xbox consoles and see other Xbox i playersinteracting with digital exhibits as in a face-to-face museum.

In the tour you will know the progress of the console Original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the latest Xbox Series X / S consoles. Every moment in the 20-year timeline has a story and video documenting the milestone.

Visit your own game history at the Xbox Metaverse Museum

In the Xbox Metaverse Museum you will find a personal museum, if you had an Xbox console, you will be able to know which titles you played first on each console, the number of games you played and even the first time you logged into Xbox Live.

Throughout the experience, you can relive a total of 132 moments in Xbox history and navigate using WASD on a keyboard. Each moment has its own link to share a specific section of the anniversary museum with others.