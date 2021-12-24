Poinsettias are a Christmas classic. But in addition to the typical flowerpot with red leaves, the truth is that the Poinsettia It can be a top-of-the-line resource for adding a designer touch to Christmas.

In fact, poinsettia has great decorative potential, at a great distance from most of the winter flowering plants thanks to its versatility and its wide range of colors and size either in pot or as a cut flower. (This species has a long vase life, making it perfect for modern flower arrangements.)

Decorations in delicate pink tones





Christmas in pink is more trending than ever (and we have to admit that we love it). As an example of this trend, we have this advent wreath in shades of pink, with cut poinsettias that are placed close together in a foam wreath. In pink and apricot, the showy bracts create a true spectacle of colors.

Sparkly Christmas decorations and decorations in the center of the wreath are the perfect finishing touch. Poinsettias are combined with dried colored flowers, such as glixia (star flower), and herbs such as rabbit tail (lagurus), as well as long willow stems. Matching dark pink candles are then added.





In this other center, fresh eucalyptus branches, winter berries (ilex verticillata), colorful natural miscanthus, and rabbit tail herbs (lagurus) together with fake flowers of cut pink poinsettias form a design ensemble. ideal to surprise your guests.





To decorate a Christmas table using Poinsettia plants, we have this table in which pink, yellow and apricot tones predominate. The table setting is complemented by a winter arrangement of cut poinsettias, ilex vericillata (winter berries) and amaryllis, serving as the focal point. As a detail, each gift has been decorated with a cut poinsettia and a sprig of berries.





To decorate a plate, a cut poinsettia can be a great option. To be able to use it, immediately after cutting it, keep the stem of the poinsettia in hot water (about 60 degrees) for a few seconds and immediately immerse it in cold water to prevent the sap from escaping. Next, wrap the end of the stem with florist tape or put it in a flower tube filled with water.

Decoration with poinsettias in blue and white





For minimalist interiors, centerpieces in shades of blue and white are a great option. As an example, here is a matching centerpiece with a decoration hanging from the ceiling made of cut poinssettias and dried flowers.





In this dining room with Scandinavian airs, an Advent wreath made with a foam wreath base, cut poinsettias, mixed with echeverias (succulents) and a mixture of dried flowers stands out.

