WhatsApp is the quintessential messaging app for conversations. However, the platform usually collapses and stops working on New Year’s Eve, where everyone takes the opportunity to wish their friends, family or distant colleagues the best start to the year. Fortunately, there are several alternatives to WhatsApp to congratulate the New Year and that, in addition, are less susceptible to suffering a fall.

Apple, for example, has a messaging app own for all iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch users. Nor do you have to go far to see other options similar to WhatsApp. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has several services with which we can send messages, such as Messenger.

In addition, each alternative to the popular messages app offers a differentiating characteristic compared to the rest. The only point that all these applications have in common is that they are free and multiplatform. That is, they can be used from various devices. We review the best options and tell you which is the most convenient depending on the type of greeting or message you want to send.

iMessage, the star option for iPhone users

If you have an iPhone or iPad you can use iMessage, the instant messaging service from Apple, as an alternative to WhatsApp to congratulate the New Year to those contacts who also have a brand device. iMessage is free and includes different widgets, emojis and animations that can be useful to send a more visual and eye-catching greeting.

Apple’s messaging platform It is integrated into the Messages app on the iPhone. To find out if another user has iMessages, you must verify that the distinctive color of the chat is blue, and not green. If it is green, it means that the message will be sent as an SMS and the recipient will receive it as such.

Telegram, the best alternative to WhatsApp to facilitate the New Year 2022

Credit: Unsplash

There is no doubt, the best alternative to WhatsApp to congratulate the New Year 2022 is Telegram. The app not only allows you to send messages in the same style as the platform owned by Facebook, but it can also be used on both Android and iOS. It also has a desktop version and an application adapted to smart watches, such as the Apple Watch.

Telegram, like WhatsApp and iMessages, also allows Add stickers, emojis and other designs to the messages to make them more personal. Of course, make sure that the contact you want to congratulate also uses the platform.

Use Instagram instead of WhatsApp to send video greetings

Source: Unsplash.

Instagram has several functions to become an alternative to WhatsApp to congratulate the New Year. For example, you can use the ‘Direct Messages’ feature to congratulate your friend, family member or colleague. In addition, Instagram chats are compatible with widgets and stickers. You can also send voice notes or even ephemeral videos to wish happy 2022 in a different way. If you prefer, you can also create groups and send the same message to several contacts.

Another interesting function of Instagram that WhatsApp does not have is ‘Best Friends’ or ‘Close Friends’. This feature works in a very similar way to the stories in the app, but it is intended for a smaller number of users: those with whom you have more contact, such as friends or family. Congratulating the year through ‘Close Friends’ by means of a text publication or a video can be a useful idea if you don’t want to disturb your contacts, given that they will not receive a notification, but will see a green badge on your user when they access the App.

Photo by Brett jordan in Unsplash

Another application owned by Meta (Facebook) and which is also an alternative to WhatsApp to congratulate the New Year 2022, is Messenger. The interesting thing about this platform is that syncs with Facebook contacts, so it is a good option to congratulate Christmas to those contacts with whom you interact through the social network. Messenger is free and to log in you only need your Facebook account or phone number. Like WhatsApp, you can send messages, voice notes or insert images.