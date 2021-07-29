Finding wireless headphones that are on par with the AirPods are big words. That they are cheaper than Apple headphones, it would be an impossible mission. That chimera may finally come true, as the Nothing Ear headphones (1) they can be the best alternative to AirPods.

This particular name is transferred to all areas of the product, both in its design and in its interior. The bet of Carl pei, co-founder of OnePlus, finally pays off with the launch of these headphones. Let’s see the features it offers and its sale price.

A transparent and very unusual design

As soon as you see the appearance of the Nothing Ear (1), it already makes you think that the product is special. The first version of this young brand features a transparent design, revealing some of its internal components. Along the same lines is the case, whose lid is also transparent.

The two headphones weigh less than 10 grams, so they will be light as a feather. They combine black with white, in addition to having ear pads. On the other hand, it has IPX4 protection for water resistance, so there’s no need to worry about sweat or splashes either.

Active noise cancellation and lots of battery

In the hardware of the headphones, you will find a device compatible with smartphones that have iOS 11 or higher, in addition to including Bluetooth 5.2 and the AAC and SBC codecs. The brand has incorporated a 11.6mm dynamic driver which, together with an air chamber, will improve sound diffusion. We will see in practice how this works.

It has microphones of Clear Voice technology that allow you to isolate your voice even with gusts of wind of 40 km / h. Another section to highlight is the active noise cancellation, which has two modes: a softer one for moderate noise situations and a more extreme one for noisy places.

The battery is another important section to analyze, since it is crucial that the device has good autonomy. This is the case of these Nothing Ear (1), which have a autonomy of up to 5.7 hours if you don’t turn on noise cancellation. The case, which has the Qi standard for wireless charging, has the autonomy of the headphones to reach up to 34 hours.

In another vein, Carl Pei’s company has developed a own application for Nothing Ear (1), with which you can adjust the equalizers or customize the touch gestures that the headphones have.

Price and availability of the alternative to AirPods

To this great alternative for AirPods, the million dollar question remains, which is to know how much it costs. First, to buy it, you will have to do it through the Nothing online store, although some physical stores may distribute them.

The headphones will go on sale on next August 17 in 45 countries of the world, of which Spain is included. The official sale price is € 99, to which shipping costs will have to be added. If you want to be aware of the market launch of Nothing Ear (1), the web allows you to subscribe with an email to notify you of their availability.

Do you find these Nothing Ear (1) a good alternative to AirPods?