The years go by, the video game industry evolves, and Halo It is one of the franchises that has managed to prevail as one of the most loved and popular, especially among the Xbox community. However, a fact that cannot be denied is that the saga ceased to have the usual prominence with its two most recent installments. What happened? In the narrative field, some controversial decisions were made and, in terms of gameplay, the news was few.

With Halo InfiniteHowever, Microsoft and 343 Industries were looking to turn the situation around. I mean, do that Halo recover the place that history deserves. We must not forget, yes, that the way to achieve it was not easy at all. The project suffered a setback after that controversial demonstration (E3 2020) that left us frozen by a graphic quality that was not up to expectations.

Due to the avalanche of criticism, and with 343 Industries acknowledging that what was shown did not meet the quality standard that distinguishes Halo, they decided to delay it for a full year to polish it up. It was not an easy decision, as they left the Xbox Series X | S without a banner at its launch. Then, by chance of fate, the arrival of Halo Infinite coincided with the festivities for the 20th anniversary from the franchise —and from Xbox—. From now on I tell you: Halo Infinite is the best way to celebrate.

Halo Infinite I was pleasantly surprised by much of its playable offer. First in the campaign, since its developers took a risk by implementing some mechanics and proposals that substantially change the gameplay who has always accompanied Master Chief — or other Spartans. The multiplayer, which you probably already had the opportunity to try during its beta base phase, is not far behind and shines again in almost every aspect. But we are in order, because there is much to talk about.

A story focused, now, on Master Chief

I’m not going 100% deep into the narrative because I don’t mean to ruin your spoiler experience, but I can cover some basic details that Microsoft itself has revealed prior to launch. The campaign of Halo Infinite puts us once again at the feet of Master Chief, the UNSC super soldier who never tires of saving the human race. The story, in fact, begins shortly after the events that took place in Halo 5: Guardians, so this is a direct continuation.

Thus, the war for control of the system continues, only this time the main villains are The Outcasts, a remnant faction of the Covenant – already fallen – and who had their first appearance in Halo Wars 2. Go to the introduction of new faces that will accompany you throughout your adventure, it must be said that the prominence of Halo Infinite is fully centered on the Master Chief figure. I emphasize the above because, in Halo 5, inexplicably it was given more space than due to other characters.

Of course, it is a point in favor of the campaign that John-117 takes the reins of the narrative at all times. This is so because the Spartan, in addition to having the responsibility of stopping The Exiles, must resolve some personal situations. Halo Infinite has a component of emotionality and mystery that makes you want to keep moving forward and discover the why of events that, at first, have no explanation. However, the argument is suitably joining its pieces so as not to leave any doubt in the air.

The story is also supported by very well done kinematics during key moments. These help provide a narrative experience that is generally quite robust. It is not the best campaign of Halo, but it is the best 343 Industries has delivered so far. It is clear that the creative team learned from the mistakes of the past and knew how to recover. Sure, there is still room for improvement.

Betting everything on an open world

Once clarified what you can expect in the argument, it is time to delve into the greatest novelty of Halo Infinite. One that actually sustains the story at the playable level. I previously mentioned that the most recent titles of the franchise were beginning to lack novelties in the field of gameplay, and 343 has solved it, to some extent, by presenting a open world. It’s easy to say, but this represents one of the biggest leaps the saga has made in its 20 years of life.

In the past, Halo I had already had some approaches with the “semi-open” environments, but the current bet is something completely different. The Zeta ring, which is where it takes place Halo InfiniteIt is a scenario of considerable dimensions. Obviously, by introducing an open world, the game lends itself to offering secondary activities that are independent of the main story, generating that the adventure is not linear as we were used to.

The proposal works well sometimes and sometimes badly. I will delve into it below. Certainly, the studio managed to breathe fresh air into the franchise by shedding the linear campaign and betting on an open world and exploration. You have the freedom to do the secondary objectives in any order you want and even ignore them. The second option, however, is not recommended at all. You yourself will realize that completing other activities can be essential to get out well in the main missions. The latter, by the way, can also be done when you consider it pertinent.

The problem with side activities is that there comes a time when your experience becomes monotonous. That is, the variety is not wide enough. What I can rescue in this sense is that attacking some enemy fortresses is pure fun. It’s not just about clearing the area, but also about completing more specific objectives within the area, and sometimes facing a final boss. There will also be those situations in which you are traveling the open world and you find a group of UNSC marines who need help, for example. You are not alone in the Zeta ring and you can request the support of soldiers and vehicles.

Halo Infinite embrace verticality

Fortunately, those shortcomings outlined above take a backseat when playable mechanics come to the rescue. On Halo Infinite, Master Chief has at your disposal new tools to facilitate your adventure. However, none stands out as much as the hook, which maybe you could already try in multiplayer. This simple artifact is more significant than it sounds. Why? Your introduction get the gameplay to have verticality, which fits the Spartan like a glove.

In previous Halo, the verticality of the levels was limited to the gravity elevators that launch you towards surfaces located in the heights – they still have a presence, in fact. However, with the hook this possibility is built into the Master Chief costume. The aforementioned can reach remote areas with great ease, and the best thing is that stages were designed to take full advantage of this accessory. The gameplay becomes more dynamic and the Spartan is more deadly than ever regardless of his position.

To the combat of Halo Infinite you cannot blame him for anything. The movement, shooting and melee mechanics do not vary much from previous titles. In this section there was no need to make significant changes because they already work very well. Master Chief feels powerful And it can be even more so as the hours go by. The game has a progression system that allows to improve the iconic armor and certain abilities of the protagonist. Curiously, these improvements depend, to a large extent, on completing the secondary missions – so I recommend not to ignore them.

There could be no good combat system without the right enemies. I’m not going to lie to you, the vast majority are antagonists whose skills and attack strategies we have already seen in previous installments. Others, on the other hand, make their debut in Halo Infinite and you have to learn how they move on the battlefield. I believe that the best way to enjoy the campaign with this title is select from the beginning the difficulty “Heroic” or “Legendary”, since the enemies are hardly challenging on the first difficulties.

Going to the technical area, there is also positive news after having played it in its version of Xbox Series X. The graphical improvement compared to that demo last year is perceptible. It’s another game in visual terms. It is noted that 343 Industries dedicated efforts in all kinds of elements; from the lighting, the quality of the textures and, of course, the modeling of the characters —Craig was in the past. Halo Infinite, despite not being the maximum visual reference, it is at the height of a current generation project.

The artistic direction is outstanding. The Zeta ring has incredible landscapes that, at times, make Halo Infinite in a contemplative experience – a pity not to have photo mode. The design of weapons, vehicles, characters and scenarios ends up complementing one of the best staging ever seen in the franchise. Likewise, I cannot leave aside the extraordinary soundtrack, which even reminded me of the music of the first trilogy for its “epicity” and for always intervening at the opportune moments.

A multiplayer that offers endless fun

By now, chances are you’ve already enjoyed the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite and have your own opinion about it. Personally, and speaking specifically of the fun it can offer, it seems like a pretty solid online modality. The gameplay, the excellent design of the maps and the modes currently available make you want to continue enjoying it. You always want to play one more game.

Now, it is true that some game modes are missed that were present in titles of the past. From what we know so far, they will add more content through updates in the future. The format by seasons the one you bet on Halo Infinite It lends itself to news on a regular basis. Hopefully this is just the first step on a long road ahead of you in multiplayer.

The only negative point is the progression system, which at times becomes frustrating. Although it has been improved in recent days, it is still far from a proposition that really rewards you for your performance in a game. Progress is painfully slow, and unless you put in a lot of hours, your progress in the Battle Pass will be minimal. Apparently they will continue to implement changes in this section in the coming weeks.

343 find the correct formula with Halo Infinite

To conclude this analysis, it remains for me to comment that, considering the entire playable offer of Halo Infinite both in the campaign and in multiplayer – and even without having the cooperative yet -, is the best game in the franchise since Halo reach. This is not a minor issue because there are 11 years of difference between both games.

The campaign proposes new things and for the first time 343 Industries is felt to have managed to impregnate its seal to a series that needed to take risks, offer different experiences and build its own legacy outside of Bungie. It does not always achieve its mission, but what is stated in Halo Infinite, coupled with the always valuable feedback from the community – which is respectful and communicated in a civilized way, of course – can be the basis from which to start in future installments.

You should not only be excited about what you will live from December 8, also about the future of Halo Now that those responsible have found the formula to keep Master Chief on top. Yes, Halo it’s back.