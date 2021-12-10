The Game Awards 2021 It came to an end, and the truth is that we did have many surprises during the event. There were several things that we already saw coming, and some others that were totally unexpected, but just as exciting. In case you missed the ceremony, or just want to relive some of the best moments, then here we have compiled the most relevant announcements of the show.

After having gone somewhat unnoticed, Tunic, a style game The legend of zelda but for Xbox, returned in TGA 2021 with a new trailer that in turn confirmed the March 16, 2022 as its release date. Will be available for consoles Xbox and PC.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 1974 Movie Inspired Game

After various rumors, the existence of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a horror video game multiplayer Inspired by the 1974 movie. Sadly, no details were given on its release date or platforms.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Another game that had also been rumored was Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which finally showed us what his gameplay. The title will be available sometime in 2022 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Star Wars Eclipse – New Quantic Dream Game

Star wars eclipse was finally revealed to the world and yes, it is being developed by the talented team of Quantic Dream. We were shown a brief teaser that confirms that it will be set during the time of the High Republic, In addition, it is still in the very early stages of its development.

Wonder Woman – New game from Monolith Productions

One of the most interesting surprises of the night came with Wonder woman, title of the superheroine that is being developed by Monolith Productions. We don’t know anything about it, but at least we got a chance to see what the Amazon in this new adventure.

Horizon Forbidden West – New gameplay

Horizon Forbidden West returned at TGA 2021 with a brief look at its combat-focused gameplay and customization. The title will debut next February 18 for PS5 and PS4.

Dune: Spice Wars – Reveal Trailer

Fever for Dune will not end in the cinema, since a new video game of this franchise was announced in TGA 2021. Dune: Spice Wars It will be a strategy game for PC and we were shown a short trailer about it.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Story Trailer

We had another trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which tells us a little more about its history. The game will arrive for consoles Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on March 25, 2022.

Star Trek: Resurgence – Reveal Trailer

That’s right, we’ll have a new set of Star trek known as Star Trek: Resurgence. It is an interactive adventure created by former developers of Telltale games and that it will hit the market sometime in 2022.

Dying Light 2 – New Cinematic Trailer

After having a lot of gameplay in recent months, Dying Light 2 now he showed us a new cinematic trailer that tells us a few additional details about his world. Will be available on 4 february for consoles Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Halo – First teaser trailer for the series

As promised, we had the opportunity to see the first teaser trailer of the series of Halo during TGA 2021. The project will reach Paramount + sometime in 2022.

Saints Row – New Gameplay Trailer

After being delayed, Saints row He came back at TGA to show us a little more of his gameplay. The game will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on August 23, 2022.

We had a new preview of Forspoken, one of the great exclusives of Sony for next year, which in turn confirmed the exact day of its launch. It will arrive on PS5 on May 24, 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Gameplay Trailer

After his new trailer in the DC FanDome, At last we could see how the gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in this new look during TGA. The game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC at some point in 2022.

We thought it was never going to come out, but its release date was finally confirmed. That’s how it is, Cuphead: The Declicious Last Course will be arriving June 30, 2022.

Sonic Frontiers – Reveal Trailer

In addition to the movie, we also had the reveal trailer for Sonic Frontiers, the next big 3D game for the blue hedgehog coming to consoles and PC sometime next year.

Sonic the Hedhehog 2 – First Trailer

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedhehog 2 was presented during the show, and remember that you can enjoy this sequel next April 8, 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – New Trailer

Another game that we already saw coming is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which on this occasion was present with a cinematic trailer. The game will arrive on consoles and PC at some point in 2022.

Slitterhead – New game from Bokeh Game Studios

Last year, Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent hill, founded a new studio known as Bokeh Game Studios. We knew they were working on something, and today during TGA they revealed to us Slitterhead, which looks quite similar to the original horror play.

That’s right, it was finally confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade will be coming to PC on December 16. That is, the following week.

Alan Wake II – Reveal Trailer

Many years later, and as it had been rumored, Alan Wake 2 it was finally announced during TGA. This time it will be a survival horror experience, but the bad news is that we will have to wait until 2023 to play it.

Elden Ring – Cinematic Story Trailer

Elden ring He was also present at TGA with a cinematic trailer that tells us more details about his lore. It reaches PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

The Matrix Resurrections – New Video Preview

The penultimate ad of the night took him away The Matrix Resurrections, that showed us a new video preview. This film will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

The Matrix Awakens – Trailer and Launch

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience gave the surprise of the night by revealing that it was already available for PS5 and Series X | S. It is an interactive adventure in this graphic engine that you can download for free right now.

Fountain: The Game Awards 2021