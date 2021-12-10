Few events in the video game industry generate as much conversation as The Game Awards. On the one hand, there is the controversy that nominees and subsequent winners always generate. With the 2021 edition it has not been the exception, since after the announcement of the nominations an interesting debate has been generated in relation to the parameters that are considered for a game to compete.

In addition, of course, the most important companies in the industry tend to take advantage of the staging of Geoff kighley To present multiple novelties. Certainly, the latter steal the eyes of the players because they are the experiences that they will be able to enjoy in the near future. In this sense, the expectation around The Game Awards 2021 has not decreased compared to previous editions, quite the opposite.

This is mainly due to the fact that we are still in the take-off stage of a new generation. That is to say, companies have many cards to play and the gala is usually the ideal event to show them. Will we see surprises at The Game Awards? Surely…

So in this post we set ourselves the task of collecting the best announcements of The Game Awards 2021 in one place. Consider that it is constantly updated as the announcements appear.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale Games, which came back to life after its controversial closure, is working on an interactive experience of The Expanse, the popular Amazon series based on the novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. At the moment it does not have a release date.

Evil west

A year ago, precisely at The Game Awards, Evil west was seen in a first preview. Now the game From creators of Shadow warrior lets see its playability through a new trailer.

Have a nice death

Have a nice death is the new project of Magic Design Studios, developers of Unruly Heroes. It’s about a 2D action game whose early access will be available in March 2022.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Amazing. That is the word with which we can describe the new advance of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the new of Ninja theory developed in Unreal Engine 5. In fact, the new graphics engine from Epic Games reveals its potential in this material. The game will be exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and PC, although it does not have a release date yet.

Star Wars: Eclipse

Surprise. Quantic Dream, responsible for titles such as Heavy rain Y Beyond: Two Souls, they work in Star Wars: Eclipse next to Lucasfilm Games. At the moment there is not much information, but given the history of the study, we intuit that it will be an experience that prioritizes the narrative and the decisions above everything else. The trailer is insane.

Wonder woman

Warner Bros. is one of the companies with the most licenses and they want to take advantage of them in video games. During The Game Awards 2021 they announced a game of Wonder woman whose development is the responsibility of Monolith Productions. It has no release date yet.

Alan Wake 2

With so many rumors circulating on the internet in recent years, it was a matter of time before Remedy Entertainment confirm Alan Wake 2. Finally, the game is official and here is its first trailer. Sam Lake assured that during the E3 2022 will release more information. By the way, it will be published by Epic Games throughout 2023.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Prior to The Game Awards 2021 we knew that Paramount would show the first trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 during the event, and here you have it. The feature film stands out because Idris Elba will lend his voice to Knuckles, while Jim Carrey will once again be Doctor Robotnik.

Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation appeared at The Game Awards 2021 to share a spectacular new trailer of Horizon Forbidden West. The game will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 and will be available on February 17, 2022.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Bungie arrived on stage at The Game Awards to present a trailer with gameplay of The witch queen, the new expansion of Destiny 2. Comes the February 22, 2022.

Slitterhead

Slitterhead is the next project of Bokeh Game Studio after The Medium. It is worth mentioning that Akira yamaoka is making the soundtrack. It does not have an availability date yet.

