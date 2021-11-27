Maybe one of the things you are looking for this Black Friday is a 4K camera to make videos of your getaways or to choose a frame and take a specific photo … who knows. So let’s look for the best deals of this day.





4K cameras give an image quality similar to Full HD cameras but with a higher definition. The biggest advantage is that we can take any of the frames that it records per second and take a picture of the right moment.

Obviously, the quality of the lens and the sensor matters if we are thinking about large magnifications. But if they are only going to go to social networks, any camera can serve us. And we can’t forget about accessories to make everything work the way we want.

4K Camcorders

One of the best cameras that we can recommend is without a doubt the Gopro 10. It exceeds 4K by reaching 5.4K at 60p and if you settle for 4K you will reach 120p perfect for slow motion. In the official store you can get it for 379.98 euros with a discount of 200 euros if you subscribe to GoPro. On Amazon it is 479 euros without any subscription.





If you think you don’t need to have the latest model to record your crazy things, you can always look at the previous model, the GoPro HERO9 for only 359 euros. It’s a 17% discount. Remember that you can use it as a camera for videoconferencing.





But if you just want to experiment and play with this universe of 4K action cameras on Amazon you will find models from unknown brands that give good results. One of them is the Akaso Brave 7 LE, which for 135.99 euros they give you the submersible camera with two batteries.





If you want something cheaper still, and with a discount of 43%, the COOAU 4k allows you to record in 4K 60p for 73.94 euros. They also give you an external microphone and two batteries.





Accessories for our 4K cameras

Sometimes you need plenty of space to carry your cameras and 4K camcorders. With backpack Lowepro Flipside BP 400 AW IIIYou can take everything and it is for 140.99 euros instead of the 190 that it has as a recommended price, on Amazon.





If you want something smaller you can always bet on the Lowepro Nova 140 AW II that can be obtained for only 31.11 euros.





This tripod is perfect for 4k cameras, the Manfrotto 290 Xtra, aluminum tripod with ball joint 3 Way, which is for 116.99 euros.





Or as they are so light you can bet on it Manfrotto Compact Action with ball joint joystick for only 40 euros.





Although ideal for these cameras is a flexible tripod, such as the Joby GorillaPod 3K for 58.99 euros, instead of the more than 100 that has a recommended price.





A good idea is to place the camera on a gimbal like a DJI Ronin-SC of three axles for 229 euros compared to the 359 recommended.





Maybe you want to print one of the frames of your videos. For that the Canon Selphy Square QX10 in various colors for 114.99 euros instead of the almost 200 that it has as a recommended retail price on Amazon.





These cameras often use micro-format cards, so a SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Class 10, U1 and A1 512GB with an SD adapter for 49.99 euros is a good idea.





And look at this 128GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Class 10, U1 and A1 with SD adapter for only 14.54 euros discounted at Amazon.





If you record a lot of the same, it is highly recommended that you buy a fast hard drive like the one SanDisk Extreme 1TB SSD for 119.99 euros (reduced from almost 190 euros).





More offers?

