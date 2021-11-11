Little by little we are returning to normality, so night plans and events are becoming more continuous and appetizing. For those more special occasions, the party dress is one of the most versatile garments. How to combine it? With an ideal jacket, a design that makes a difference or a wardrobe model. The options are very varied.

Jackets tweed, leather, sequins, suede, velvet, metallic and even denim, but always special. We propose the best 17 jackets to wear with party dresses





Jacket tweed black of Zara Combinable with all kinds of party dresses. A perfect wardrobe jacket. Its price is 59.95 euros.





Leather jacket with jewel buttons by Uterqüe, Another piece of wardrobe very easy to combine with party dresses. In addition, the jewel of the buttons make it a more special piece. Its price is 259 euros.





Long black and fuchsia jacket by tweed from Sfera. Its price is 59.99 euros.





Black sequin blazer ideal for party dresses in simple fabrics from Na-Kd. Its price is 110.95 euros.





Another option is this blazer with sequins in midnight blue by Roberto Verino. Its price is 295 euros.





Green suede jacket and details denim in cuffs and neck, a very original model perfect to give a touch of color to the look from Uterqüe. Its price is 159 euros.





Shimmering blazer by Karl Lagerfeld. Its price is 395 euros.





Bullfighter jacket tweed rose of Mango. Its price is 59.99 euros.





Jacket tweed black with a shiny touch thanks to the metallic thread of Zara. Its price is 99.95 euros.





Green satin jacket with retro print and belt in the tone of Uterqüe. Its price is 159 euros.





American jacket made of a fantasy fabric with waves in a black velvet finish and polka dots with a shiny silver finish. Roberto Verino. Its price is 295 euros.





Blue velvet jacket by Bimba and Lola. Its price is 185 euros.





Gold sequin jacket with fringes also from paillettes, ideal for the most sober and simple dresses. A model of Twinset. Its price is 383 euros.





Long jacket tweed black with shiny and velvet accents Sfera. Its price is 35.95 euros.





Short klein blue suede jacket with jewel buttons and puff sleeves in Uterqüe. Its price is 159 euros.





Jacket blazer in black leatherette with belt Sfera. Its price is 49.95 euros.





Long metallic silver blazer by Na-Kd. Its price is 88.95 euros.

Photos | Zara, Mango, Na-Kd, Sfera, Karl Lagerfeld, Uterqüe, Sfera, Twinset