The freedom of the customization division to expand its special catalog of proposals is unlimited. The Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits is one more addition to the Mulliner Collection. The British SUV increases its elegance and luxury with special details to enjoy a lifestyle focused on nature.

It’s one more special edition that Bentley’s customization division has pulled out of its sleeve to close one of the most successful years in recent times. The British firm went through a very complicated situation a couple of years ago, managing to recover. For your most exclusive customers, and nature lovers, the “Mulliner Collection” is expanded with a suggestive option.

Its about Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits. The British SUV has been presented in one of three available colors, all metallic. The elegant “Havana brown”, the “Cumbrian green” and the sportier “Magnetic gray” dress the entire body contrasting with Glossy black accents typical of the Speed ​​version and the ‘Black Line’ finish, present on the edges of the headlights and taillights, the glazed surface, the radiator grille and bumper air intakes and the inserts in the door panels.

The interior of the Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits stands out for its superb finish

The Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits is a Mulliner development

In addition, this most special Bentayga rides some impressive 22-inch cast aluminum wheels in 10-spoke design painted in the chosen body color and with a subsequent diamond treatment. Inside, the interior trim is more than luxurious. Leather and wool are combined with different shades of the same exterior color according to the interior sections, and with different finishes. Diamond pattern quilted wool fabric for door panels, front seat back pockets, handrails, additional parts on the dashboard.

The seats also feature perforated smooth leather upholstery on the bench seats and part of the seat backs, finishing with the padded upper area. Headrests feature unique embroidery with decorative forest motif. Various woods, to suit the client, and decorative applications in piano black dress the dashboard with a special engraving on the passenger side, to choose between a fly fishing scene, the British races of British dogs, a horse jumping in tribute to the horsemanship or the name of the special creative division.

Limitated to 11 unitsAll will be for Great Britain and at least we know that the limited edition is offered with the most efficient version of the range equipped with plug-in hybrid technology. The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid it has outstanding performance, with a maximum power of 449 hp, four-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, its 17.3 kWh battery offers a maximum autonomy of more than 40 kilometers, running in electric mode up to a top speed of 130 km / h.