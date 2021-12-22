The benefits of pets for children

Dec 22, 2021 at 2:15 PM CET

Alicia mendoza

The arrival of a pet It is a great joy to the family for both adults and the youngest members of the family. Pets generate huge benefits for boys and girls, especially when it comes to enhancing their autonomy and development. But introducing this new member into the family is a great responsibility, especially if our idea is that their owners are our sons and daughters.

Pets as a source of joy and self-esteem

According to Eduard Estivill Sancho and Gonzalo Pin, authors of the book ‘Pediatrics with Common Sense’, pets are a source of joy for children, as well as being “the most wonderful source of self-esteem that a child can enjoy”.

Pets help their development in their first years of life when their motor skills are still reduced. And it is that they can help them to improve their movements and therefore, to improve their self-esteem. Also, in older children, seeing themselves as Being able to take care of your pet helps them to have a better self-perception of their abilities.

Pets enhance responsibility in children

One of the great advantages that pets bring to a family is the promotion of responsibility in children. Pets need care, and children “know that their companion animal depends on them, that it needs food, hygiene, visits to the vet and a list of inescapable needs that translate into responsibilities. The child must make his pet feel welcome and cared for, and that will motivate him to observe, collaborate and take charge of important tasks & rdquor ;, they tell in ‘Pediatrics with common sense’.

Pets enhance autonomy and responsibility in children | Pexels

Keep in mind that, although we want them to take care of the pets, especially if they are dogs and you have to take them out for a walk, they will not have all their abilities to do so. Likewise, it must be taken into account that their sense of responsibility will develop and perhaps they are not in charge of caring for the pet or they get tired of it, so, as Eduard Estivill Sancho and Gonzalo Pin say, “parents have to be prepared to cover this responsibility if for any reason the child stops caring for their pet The phrase “You wanted it, now take care of it yourself” is unfair, since adoption was a family decision“.

Pets can help with children’s fears

Many of the fears our children have are inherited from us. As the psychologist Alberto Soler explained to us in our last event, these fears are not inherited through genetic transmission, but are learned by imitation. “Although there are fears that are transmitted from generation to generation to protect us (for example, the fear of heights has prevented us from becoming extinct as a species due to falls from above), there are others that are transmitted by observing patterns (for example , if our son sees that whenever we see a dog we get nervous, it is difficult for our son to relate in a normal way with these animals, because he has learned that we must distrust them) “, said Soler.

Therefore, bringing a pet into our home can help our children (and adults) overcome this fear.. “Thanks to direct contact with an animal, children learn to admire, respect and lose fear of other beings of nature, which they include in their world as true friends with whom they become emotionally involved & rdquor ;, say Eduard Estivill Sancho and Gonzalo Pin.

When choosing a pet for our children, we must be attentive to allergies in the family and the possible repercussions it may have on the family economy and coexistence.