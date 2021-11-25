Good sound elevates any experience: in a call or video conference, enjoying your Spotify playlists or in an extensive gaming session. The only thing that can be better than a good sound experience is the comfort with which we enjoy it and the uninterrupted time. The Beats Solo 3 Wireless are supra-aural headphones that fill all the boxes and with a cost of 109 euros they can be yours this Black Friday.

We all have hectic lives, between work and / or study and other obligations, that is why sometimes we deserve long sessions of our favorite hobbies.Your hobby is video games? There is no problem, on the contrary, in the Beats Solo 3 Wireless, you will find an ally that will allow you to enjoy marathon sessions of games in front of the computer without interrupting the sound of the game because they can hold up to 40 consecutive hours of use. Or what we could translate as two days of play, so that you do not have to be aware of loading them all the time. For this you could opt for a Bluetooth adapter for your console, or you could also connect them by cable, forgetting to plug them in to charge them.

Headphones are all you can ask for, like every product Beats has released to date. The Beats Solo 3 Wireless are designed for long sessions of use, as evidenced by their powerful charging capacity, therefore they have an ultra comfortable design so that they do not cause any discomfort if you wear them for more than a couple of hours. They have very soft ear cushions that mold to your ears and are fully adjustable. Speaking of charging, if you need to use the headphones for a short period of time, you will be surprised that for just 5 minutes of charging, you can use them for up to three hours. These headphones do not have noise cancellation, but they do have a built-in microphone. Read: Lake Analysis - Xbox Series X

For both reasons, they are great in almost any situation. Are they ideal if you want to spend all day playing online with your friends? They are. What if you need for a quick play at lunchtime? Well also. In addition, thanks to its perfect fit, and its good performance in terms of sound, they will give you a completely immersive experience.

You just need to connect it, place them over your ears and you will start to enjoy them. If you have a team iosYou just have to press the power button for a second, and keep them near the unlocked device and then follow the instructions on the screen; You must have the latest version of the operating system. If you have a team Android, you must download the official Beats brand app or through a Bluetooth connection. Headphones can also work with an auxiliary cable but this comes separately.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless They are so powerful that you can use it for many other things in addition to games. From a marathon of movies and / or series; Long conferences through Zoom, family reunions through video calls or exercise sessions where you need music to motivate you, they are ideal for almost anything where you require good sound. So if you don't want to miss out, you can buy it for 109 euros on this Black Friday.