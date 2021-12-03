The Beatles: Get Back - everything you need to know about the Disney Plus documentary series

The documentary of the famous English band, directed by Peter jackson, is divided into three parts and shows previously unreleased material from the album’s intimate recording sessions Let it be from the Beatles. Find out more in this note!

The documentary The Beatles: Get Back, directed by the three-time Oscar winner, Peter jackson, travels to intimate recording sessions of the Beatles during a momentous moment in the history of music. The three parts to the docuseries capture the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic quartet. With a total duration of almost eight hours, the documentary shows us in each chapter a week of The Beatles in the Twickenham studio preparing his latest album Let it be in January 1969. All parts are available at Disney + since November 27.

Yes OK The Beatles They are world famous, this series gives it a twist and makes us feel part of it, as if we were there. Tells the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live concert in over two years. It records the composition and rehearsals of 14 new songs, originally intended for a live album, and shows for the first time the last complete live performance of the Beatles as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row. We can also appreciate and listen to songs and classical compositions included in the last two albums of the famous English band band, Abbey Road and Let it Be.

Peter jackson was the only person in 50 years to have access to unpublished private files of The Beatles And, to give you an idea of ​​the work that this documentary series gave, he restored more than 150 hours of audio material and more than 60 hours of film material that he recorded Michael Lindsay-Hogg in January 1969 in Twickenham studios and in the study of the offices of Apple corps, both in London. All of this led to Jackson four years of work.

Now how did you get to those files? A few years ago, Jackson he met with Apple corps, the company that manages the personal and artistic interests of the musical group since 1968, with the idea of ​​putting together an interactive and virtual reality experience with the band. The director asked about the material filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg during the six weeks that the recording of the album lasted Let it be (released on May 8, 1970, a few days after they made official the departure of Paul MCCARTNEY of the group). Some of that material had been exhibited in 1969 in a documentary of the same name, which showed the moments of greatest tension of the band, in addition it had been planned to produce a live television special that never came to light.

When Jackson had all the material in his hands, he began to organize interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon (son of John Lennon), Dhani (son of George Harrison) and Lindsay-hogg included. He also visited Savile Row, where the band gave the famous rooftop concert, and even spoke to the police officers who disrupted the show.

For those who do not know, the director is a fan of The Beatles and at the beginning of the job he had doubts because he did not want to be responsible for the “separation movie”. Jackson I was psyched that most of the material was going to contain fights between the members of the band: “I just expected everything bad. I waited for the arguments to begin, I waited for the conflict to begin, I waited for the feeling that they hated each other. I waited for all the things I had read in the books and it never showed”.

“I don’t think there is another three-week period in the history of The Beatles make it more prolific and creative than this. So instead of seeing it as the sad breaking moment of The Beatles, which resulted in poor recordings, is actually one of the most hectic writing, rehearsal, and recording periods ever”, He assured Peter Jackson.

The Beatles: Get Back Not only is it a document that allows us to understand and witness the dynamics of the band, but it is also an extraordinary example of the power of technological innovation, since the restoration of the image and sound behind it is incredible. Of the approximately 400 songs that appear in the docuseries, at least some excerpts, New Musical Express put together a list of the 123 that it could recognize. If you are interested or were curious about a topic, then you may be wondering.

One of the important moments that we can see is George Harrison leaving the band for a while (something that Lindsay-hogg was not allowed to show). As the days went by, the band convinced Harrison that he came back and the morning that he does, Get back show him already Lennon reading a fake news that they had come to hit each other and make fun of it by doing boxing stances.

Another topic that was on everyone’s lips is the dilemma of whether Yoko Ono was or was not the cause why The Beatles They separated. In the documentary she appears in practically every recording session, sitting next to Lennon, but more than anything it is seen as a positive addition. We also see the other couples of the band members in the studio, although not as often. However, at one point there is a joke that says McCartney that draws attention and that, with what we know to date, causes even more impact: “It’s going to be incredibly funny 50 years from now; they broke up because Yoko sat on an amplifier “.

We can see a bit of how was the relationship between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, how they collaborated with each other, asking for and accepting advice. Also how the song came about Get back from McCartney crafting a riff on the side, and he and Lennon exchanging ideas. In short, it is like seeing a group of friends in full enjoyment, with the typical fights, jokes and talks that usually exist.

Upon The Beatles: Get Back, Paul MCCARTNEY commented: “As I looked at her, I thought: ‘What a fertile period that was.’ It was a very fruitful period for me. It was great for me to see it. It’s like looking at old photos. And the fact that Linda (Eastman McCartney) is taking photos obviously makes it even more special to me. It’s extraordinary. Those aspects of that whole situation are great memories, is to look at the family photo album again. There I am composing, just for fun. He was definitely going through a good musical period at the time.”.

While Ringo starr, for his part, says: “I’m really excited for people to see it. Peter is extraordinary and it was great to see all that footage. There are hours and hours of us laughing and making music. There is much joy and much more peace and love, as we really were”.

If you are a fan of this iconic English band, you can not stop watching The Beatles: Get Back. When you thought you couldn’t discover or find out more about Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr together, this documentary comes to kick the board and take you on a journey through time. “I made a movie that I think is pretty honest and pretty raw“, He commented Peter jackson and we thank you for dedicating four years of work to these almost eight hours full of emotion and nostalgia.

