In November, many men quietly joined a campaign of solidarity with those who are fighting prostate cancer, how? With something so simple how to grow a beard and mustache, a sample of masculinity and accompaniment that requires our greatest care for facial hair this season and that we can adopt without any problem thanks to the cosmetic products that we now have at our fingertips.

Both to moisturize and to fix even the most stubborn hairs, the dedicated beard creams are essential products that every man who loves grooming and to show off your facial hair with pride you must know and add as part of your care routine.

Although you have to take into account several factors when choosing a cosmetic product for your beard, many of the creams that you find in the market help to soften, moisturize and style it, so you will not have to worry at all.

Acqua di Parma shaping cream





In order not to show a single hair out of place, we haves this modeling cream from Acqua di Parma with a soft and light formula that does not leave any trace of residue, but on the contrary: the mark it leaves on your facial hair is that of its mythical aftershave cologne. With moisturizing properties thanks to vegetable oil, this will become one of your favorites. You find it available for 31 euros.

Barbiere beard shaping cream 50 ml Acqua di Parma

Proraso beard and mustache wax





With ingredients like beeswax and shea butter, moisturizing is guaranteed with this styling wax from Proraso, which helps protect facial hair from external factors such as pollution to show off a flawless beard. You find it available for 11.99 euros.

Mustache Wax Wood & Spice Mustache & Beard Wax

L’Oreal Men Expert Beard and Mustache Defining Cream





Because we love products that are a safe two-in-one, this beard and hair cream from L’Oreal Men Expert offers you to style hair and hair in a unique way in your day to day. Enriched with cedar wood, this cream naturally moisturizes and leaves a pleasant scent that will make you feel like you are in the forest itself. You find it available for 6.50 euros.

American Crew High Hold Matte Cream





Sweet almond oil and shea are part of the formula of this beard cream that will help to moisturize the dry facial hair that many men fight this cold season, leaving the beard moisturized and adding shine while styling it setting it with a natural look. You find it available for 9.99 euros.

