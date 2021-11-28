The beach house

This corner of the Mexican Caribbean surrounded by the lush Mayan jungle and an unparalleled beach, offers an experience of rest and connection with a natural environment that captivates the senses.

The hotel has 63 suites with a distinctive identity and personality. The details of the textiles are hand-embroidered by high-quality national artisans with ancestral tradition, accompanied by creativity on the part of the designer. Carla fernandez. Each room has access to a private pool, as well as amenities such as a vast wine cellar, chocolate, mixology, art and the excellent service offered by the hospitality of our country with the standards that Xcaret offers in each of your experiences.

There is a place where the sea sings, the sky lights up, the jungle reveals itself and the land hides secrets

The menu at La casa de la playa is designed by the prestigious chef Martha ortiz where Mexican flavors and ingredients make for a gastronomic experience like no other.

The architectural design was in charge of David quintana, who said that this project is made with materials from the region and with a style that respects the style and textures of the Mayan world in an avant-garde atmosphere. This hotel represents Grupo Xcaret’s commitment to ecological sustainability.

This adults-only boutique hotel will open its doors on December 12, 2021, located in the Xcaret park polygon. 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport and 15 minutes from Playa del Carmen.