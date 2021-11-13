The BCRA sold USD 290 million to curb the dollar on the last day before the elections

The headquarters of the BCRA, in downtown Buenos Aires

In the previous election the Central Bank intensified foreign exchange sales in the wholesale market to maintain the gradual devaluation of the peso, in a context of lower liquidations of agricultural exports, and a few hours before the crucial legislative election.

The monetary entity sacrificed this Friday some USD 290 million for its intervention in the interbank market, where transactions related to foreign trade are traded.

The amount traded in the spot segment reached USD 952,140 million, a record in more than two years, since it was the highest since October 25, 2019, before a ceiling of USD 200 per month was established for private demand.

“According to estimates from private market sources, the monetary authority ended the day with net sales of approximately USD 290 million,” he said. Gustavo Quintana placeholder image, operator of PR Corredores de Cambio. The official sale of the wheel was the largest since USD 299 million on October 29.

“Greater demand in the wholesale segment and a simultaneous shortage of genuine supply triggered strong sales by the BCRA to address the lack of dollars in the round before Sunday’s elections,” Quintana summarized.

During the week, after four consecutive rounds of important selling positions, the BCRA sacrificed liquid reserves for 620 million of dollars.

In the course of November -a seasonally negative month for the Central’s participation- the entity accumulates a negative net balance of about USD 360 million for its wholesale intervention.

The Central Bank’s liquidity regulation reduces the volatility of the official dollar, which in this round rose just two cents, to $ 100.17 for sale, with a 106.2% gap with the informal dollar, at 106.50 pesos. The wholesale dollar rose by 19.3% so far in 2021, in front of a inflation of 41.8% accumulated between January and October of this year, according to INDEC.

“As was to be expected on the eve of the election, the tension continued to escalate on the exchange front as clear reflection of the search for coverage of economic agents: the BCRA sold again in the MULC after the last regulation that stimulated private supply and the dollar blue reached its historical nominal maximum ”, indicated the analysts of Personal Portfolio.

BCRA sales in the wholesale market keep the devaluation contained, with a wholesale dollar that rose 19.3% in 2021, a rate that was half of inflation

A report from GMA Capital stressed that “the delicate firepower of the BCRA, the heavy appearance of the exchange rate gap and untamed inflation leave the government with a very little room for maneuver. Due to this fact, we believe that the correction of the imbalances -especially, tariffs and the official dollar- will be, to a greater or lesser extent, inevitable to give air to the economy, despite the political resistance they may face ”.

In the same way, Aldo abram, Executive Director of Libertad y Progreso, pointed out that “it is impossible that a devaluation does not impact prices. The wholesale exchange rate is going to rise 30% in the next six months. During all this time they were holding back the exchange rate so that the prices in the gondolas vary much less ”.

“The Central Bank from the middle of the year in view of the elections returned to give everything to the ‘little machine’. And the purchasing power of our currency is going down. The free dollar does not pass to prices, but it is telling you that the peso is depreciating, ”added Abram.

