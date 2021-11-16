The leaks begin with the standard smartphone, a Samsung Galaxy S22 that gives the surprise, by leaking through the South Korean electronic products certification agency that the capacity decreases significantly. The battery model (EB-BS901ABY) is identical to that of the next S22 and therefore we could confirm that the capacity will be 3,700 mAh. A fact that can confuse us, since it is very small, concludes by comparing it with the battery of the Galaxy S21 that had 4,000 mAh.

The star terminals of the Samsung’s upcoming S series They are preparing and through various leaks we have been able to know what they will offer in the battery section. We must remember that the last series of Galaxy S21 demonstrated in practically all its models a sufficient autonomy to comply on a day-to-day basis and that at least is expected of the next one.

This, however, does not leave surprises here, since the Plus model of the S22 series will also drag a similar change, offering 4,500 mAh. In this case the information comes from Ice Universe who found this data in the Chinese certification. A practically identical movement where 300 mAh are trimmed, because the S21 + had 4,800 mAh inside.

Finally, the battery of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is estimated to be 5000 mAh, although here we have more doubts. It will be the only model that will not see its capacity reduced, we think that due to the excessive consumption of the large screen that it incorporates.

To counteract these battery changes, Samsung has been working on the Exynos 2200, a chip that promises to achieve far superior energy efficiency. We will see how this behaves in day-to-day reality.

No news in fast charging

Along with the information on the battery capacities, the few news about charging these smartphones have also been released. Samsung already offers multiple options, such as the final charge and the reverse, but, nevertheless, it will not present modifications in the fast charge in this generation if the rumors are real. We will have again 25W power With which to power batteries that should take less time to fill, as they are smaller.