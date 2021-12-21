The Batman will tell the origin of Catwoman

Yes OK The batman It will be mainly focused on the new version of the Dark Knight by Robert Pattison, this film will also be our introduction to several modern interpretations of classic characters. One of these will be Catwoman, by Zoë Kravitz, who recently revealed that The batman It will be an origin story for Selina Kyle’s alter ego.

In a recent interview with Empire Online, Kravitz had a chance to talk about the new interpretation of Catwoman, and this is what he mentioned about the origin of this character:

“This is an origin story for Selina. So, it’s the beginning of her finding out who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think there is a lot of room to grow, and I think we are seeing her become what I am sure will be a femme fatale. “

This is something that we will also see in his action scenes. In this regard, it has been mentioned that Kravitz is working with Rob Alonzo to create a series of action scenes inspired by felines. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We saw cats and lions and how they fight and we talked about what’s really possible when you’re my size, as Batman is so much stronger than me. What is my ability? It is being fast and complicated. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporates different types of martial arts, capoeira and a kind of feline movement similar to dance. “

The batman It will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for this film. In the same way, these are the new details of this movie.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see that a character like Catwoman is being treated in a great way. However, the film already has enough heroes and villains. It will be interesting to see how all of these characters are treated in the movie.

Via: Empire Online