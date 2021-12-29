A new synopsis for The Batman has revealed a very interesting switch between Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz).

Attention SPOILERS. As we have seen in the trailers of The batman, Selina Kyle / Catwoman will be a rival and an ally of Bruce Wayne and there will be a lot of chemistry between them. Especially for the good interpretive work of Robert Pattinson Y Zoë kravitz. But also, we now know that they were childhood friends.

New synopsis of The Batman:

Gotham is being hit by a gruesome series of crimes that the police have not been able to tackle for a long time. Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, does what he can, but he also reaches his limits. The Penguin has something to do with it, but it’s just one in the city’s all-encompassing swamp. The appearance of her childhood friend Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, creates additional emotional turmoil in the angry fighter for justice.

In the series of Gotham, they already showed us the relationship between some young people Bruce wayne (David Mazouz) and Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova). So it looks like they are going to copy the formula in the movie The batman and now they will meet again as adults.

What will the story be about?

The batman from Matt reeves places us in the second year as vigilante of the great hero of Dc comics. He must solve some murders of rich people in the city since the police are unable to catch the murderer. But you must also visit the underworld of Gotham city to face all kinds of criminals and thus find out the truth, while proving that he is the best detective in the world.

Here we leave you the trailer where we can see the type of relationship they will have Bruce wayne Y Selina Kyle:

The batman It will premiere on March 4, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.