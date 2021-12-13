Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, is proud to have created a dark and terrifying film like we have never seen before.

It is difficult to make a movie like The batman, since there are many different versions of the Dark Knight and some of them are still very recent. So to highlight, the director Matt reeves bet on doing something dark, violent and terrifying.

Thus describes Matt reeves to the movie The batman:

This movie, I think, is probably the scariest Batman ever made. Because the idea of ​​what Batman is doing is scary. It has never been done this way. It’s a detective story, it’s an action movie, and it’s a psychological thriller. “

The truth is that he is putting together important elements that are sure to fit perfectly with the character of Dc comics.

What is the movie about?

The story of The batman will focus on the second year as a vigilante of Bruce wayne. Therefore, criminals already fear him and the police ask him for help in a case they cannot solve. Since someone is cruelly killing rich people in Gotham. So the Dark Knight must visit the underworld to investigate and prove that he is the best detective in the world.

They have released a new international trailer (Japan) of The batman with new details of the Enigma plan.

Some new shots of the film have been revealed and we get to see a wall of Enigma full of newspaper clippings and photographs. It seems that the villain wants to bring something to light and that is why he is challenging Batman to investigate everything that is happening in Gotham. What’s more, Catwoman seems to be more ally than villain and Penguin it could be a lot more important than we thought for the plot.

The batman It will premiere on March 4, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your partners below in the opinion section.