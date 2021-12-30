A new trailer for Robert Pattinson’s movie, The Batman, is among us and we will tell you all its details In this note!

We are getting closer to seeing the Batman from Robert Pattinson in action and a new trailer shows us a little more of the actor in his role. In it we have quite a few scenes of Bruce Wayne and Catwoman fighting, we know a little more about the plan Riddle and we even see how the villain tries to blow up Gotham city.

The batman will show us a Dark Knight in his early years and we will see for the first time Robert Pattinson play the superhero. After many criticisms for having chosen this actor for the role due to his past, everything seems to indicate that we will see a Batman we’ve never seen before: a little darker and more violent.

The new trailer shows us new scenes full of action and we discover a little more of what Riddler, the villain of the movie, is planning. Their motivations and their connection with the family Wayne it remains a mystery, but at least we know what his intention is. Riddler wants to destroy Gotham and in the trailer we can see that he has an entourage of devoted followers who help him achieve this.

In the trailer we also see how Batman Y Catwoman they fight on several occasions, and then join together in order to stop Riddler and his followers. The relationship between these two characters was always interesting, but the chemistry they radiate Zoë kravitz Y Pattinson in these few scenes he gives a lot to pay attention to.

The batman premiered its first trailer last year on the DC FanDome and it has already undergone several changes in its release date. But now it has been confirmed that we will be able to see Pattinson in the skin of Batman in 2022. Although this movie will not be the only thing we will see of the universe of Batman that comes from the hand of Reeves. Warner Bros. confirmed that there are two in development spin off planned for HBO Max. One will focus on the Gotham Police Department and the other in the origins of the Penguin. The batman hits theaters in 2022 and we will see Pattinson, Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano.

