Robert Pattinson’s Batman promises to be darker than the latest batman adaptations.

Some say that with a solid combat system you have won half the race of making a good video game And it is that in this little world you can do all kinds of tricks when it comes to recreating fights and action sequences that later come to serve as a reference not only for other video games, but also for movies. In this case, Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham melee combat system It is one of the most imitated in the sector, so it is not surprising that would also serve as a reference for the upcoming dark knight movie, The Batman.

It’s not that Matt Reeves, director of The Baman, has confirmed in an interview that the film has been inspired in any way by Rocksteady’s games, although that would not be a surprise either. Many franchise adaptations that are also in the video game world have been inspired by their quirks, such as Netflix’s own The Witcher series. Going back to The Batman, his last seems to save certain similarities to the last bat man games.

A detail of Robert Pattinson’s Batman that closely resembles Rockstaedy is the way he deals with enemies, especially when there are several around him. The blocks and counterattacks They are well reminiscent of the Batman Arkham combat system, just like that fighting skill most concerned with quickly take down a group of enemies than for being elegant or precise in the blows. Another curious detail is how disarm enemies and use your weapons against them or use the environment to your advantage, something very distinctive of this video game series.

Images emerge of the Batman game that would continue the adventures of Arkham Knight and that was canceled

The Batman will hit theaters in Spain next March 4, 2022 with Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Collin Farrell or Andy Serkis, among others. In the field of video games, to see what is new about Rocksteady in the field of video games, we will have to wait a little longer, until the arrival of The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is scheduled for some time in 2022 without specifying. Take a look at his latest trailer released during The Game Awards 2021.

