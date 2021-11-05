The Batman, which is only a few months away from its launch, will delve into an internal struggle of its protagonist, according to the official synopsis just published.

The batman, the best known detective of all, is also the most beloved antihero. Since its inception, attempts have been made to bring the character to the big screen in one way or another. Despite some unsuccessful attempts, the production companies do not give up and continue to strive for it. Stars like Adam west, Michael Keaton, Christian bale or Ben affleck.

Now to carry on the legacy, Robert Pattinson is preparing for the premiere of his solo film as Bruce wayne. The film is now finished, awaiting its debut. However, there is still much that is unknown about the plot.

A few months ago it was leaked that The Riddler or The riddle, who is the main villain, would put the protagonist in such a complicated situation, that it would have to be solved in a sequel. Now, an official synopsis has been released. In it, the above is put aside and the internal combat with which the ‘will deal with stands out.Caped Crusader ‘ with himself. This goes the argument.

Synopsis

THE BATMAN is an action thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with justice as he investigates a haunting mystery that has terrified Gotham.

Robert Pattinson offers a stark and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who is awakened by the realization that his consuming anger makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

The tape will feature the direction of Matt reeves. In addition, accompanying Pattinson in the cast, they will be Zöe Kravitz What Catwoman, Colin farrell What The Penguin / Oswald Cobblepot, Paul Dano What The Riddler / Edward Nashton, Andy Serkis What Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright What James Gordon. For its part, John turturro will give life to the boss of the mafia, Carmine falcone. All these names will be visible on the screen from March 4, 2022.