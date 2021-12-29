Warner Bros. Pictures has published a New trailer for The Batman titled The Bat and The Cat, as it is focused on showing the chemistry that both characters will have in the new darker version that Robert Pattinson will star in the emblematic character. Although neither of them will trust the other, both will join forces in the face of the danger that runs through Gotham, one of them being Enigma. Likewise, it is anticipated that Alfred will have a lie that he has kept secret for many years …

Synopsis of The Batman

Dark and elegant narration of the dark knight’s fight against crime in Gotham. The city is being hit by a gruesome series of crimes that the police have not fought for a long time. Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, does what he can, but he also reaches his limits. The Penguin has something to do with it, but it is only one in the immense swamp that encompasses the entire city. The appearance of his childhood friend Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, creates additional emotional turmoil in the furious fighter for justice.

The Batman will be released only in theaters on March 4. Nevertheless, the film will be available on HBO Max 46 days later, as Jason Killar, CEO of Warner Media, has again confirmed, mentioning: “I feel very, very good knowing that The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Elvis and a whole host of other movies are going to literally appear on HBO Max in 46 days in a variety of territories around the world.“.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes), The Batman will also star Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál; Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

