In social networks, new promotional arts were released that will accompany the premiere of The Batman, one of the most anticipated films of 2022

The premiere of The Batman is just around the corner, and with this release, the promotional arts of the Matt Reeves film could not be missing

All new promo art for #TheBatman Movie in better quality (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RYj3odzNT6 – Mikhail Villarreal🦇 (@TaurooAldebaran) November 8, 2021

Through social networks, the production of the film The Batman shared eight promotional arts with images of the film, and different themes such as revenge or the fear of the inhabitants of Gotham to the actions of the Dark Knight.

These images have great similarities with the art that Andrea Sorrentino presents us in the Batman: The Impostor arc, where horror and suspense are the main ingredients of the story that inspires the story of Matt Reeves.

Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance anger with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that has terrified Gotham.

Robert Pattinson delivers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who is awakened by the realization that his consuming anger makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

They will also be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman in theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

An impostor has taken Batman’s place in SMASH and DC Comics

Bruce Wayne’s mission as Batman has only been in action for a year or less, but he knows he’s making a difference. Unfortunately, he has also made some powerful enemies.

All of Gotham’s influential people resent the disturbance Batman has brought to town … and it seems one of them has a plan to neutralize him. A second Batman stalks the rooftops and alleys, and he has no problem murdering criminals, live and direct.

Director Mattson Tomlin teams up with Eisner Award-winning artist Andrea Sorrentino to create Batman: The Impostor, a remake of Gotham City founded under grim reality.

Every hit leaves bones broken and every action has consequences beyond Batman’s imagination!

