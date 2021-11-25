There is less left for us to see The Batman, the new version of the great DC Comics hero that will star Robert Pattinson.

The movie The batman It is directed by Matt reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Barry keoghan like Stanley Merkel, Peter sarsgaard like Gil Colson, Colin farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Andy Serkis like Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Amber sienna as the Manager of the Iceberg Lounge, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John turturro as Carmine Falcone, Rupert Penry-Jones as Don Mitchell Jr and With O’Neill like Mackenzie Bock.

Official Synopsis:

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, the lonely billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, has brought Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies: Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). Faced with the city’s corrupt network of high-profile officials and figures, the vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens.

They have also anticipated The Riddler’s plan and the amount of corruption in Gotham:

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations in The Batman, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle / aka Catwoman ( Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to unravel and the scale of the main villain’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. “

The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022.