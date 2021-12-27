The batman is the first character movie of Dc comics that we will see in theaters in 2022. The director Matt reeves has rebooted the Dark Knight with the actor Robert Pattinson and will have a great showdown with classic villains like Enigma (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) or The Penguin (Colin Farrell).

In recent years, movie studios are shortening the arrival date of their great movies on streaming platforms. For this reason, each time we see the premieres of Marvel studios in Disney plus and those of Dc comics in HBO Max.

Now, the CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason kilar, has revealed when The Batman is coming to HBO Max:

Think about when the movies would appear on HBO Max or HBO, which is eight to nine months after the theatrical release. But The Batman will appear on the 46th on HBO Max. That’s a big change from where things were in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

so yes The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022 and it will take 46 days to make the jump to HBO Max, we know that we will be able to enjoy this movie in streaming on the day April 19, 2022 which is a Tuesday.

Even so, it will be worth going to the cinema to see it.

Even if you only have to wait 46 days to see The batman, without a doubt it is a film to enjoy in the cinema. Since it has been shot precisely to make it more impressive in this format. So people will have to choose between seeing it in the premiere and the following weeks on the big screen or waiting very little to see it in HBO Max.

Do you think it is the correct strategy? We will see how this decision affects the box office and if it can become the highest grossing film of Dc comics. For now, the record has it Aquaman (2018) with 1,148 million dollars.