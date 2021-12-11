A new promo for The Batman movie comes with a challenge, as it leaves a riddle for DC Comics fans.

The movie The batman is one of the most anticipated of 2022, since they will restart at Dark Knight which this time will be interpreted by Robert Pattinson. Now they have wanted to challenge the fans again, since the trailer we saw a few months ago presented a riddle and now a new promotion of the film comes with another. Can you solve it? The answer can be found in the comments.

Let’s hope they make such a fun promotion of The batman during the months until its premiere, so they will create more expectations for this story that the director has devised Matt reeves.

What will the movie be about?

Official synopsis of The batman:

“After two years of stalking the streets, Batman (Robert Pattinson) strikes fear in the hearts of criminals, but that has brought Bruce Wayne to the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the vigilante hero has established himself as the sole incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens.

When a murderer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle / aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to approach home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. “

The batman It will premiere on March 4, 2022.