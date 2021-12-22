The Godfather is one of the most mythical trilogies in cinema and has some unforgettable characters and in The Batman they wanted to be inspired by one of them.

Recently, the director of The batman, Matt reeves, commented that for him Bruce wayne from Robert Pattinson they were inspired by Kurt Cobain. But now, it has revealed that the Penguin / Oswald Cobblepot from Colin farrell it’s based on Fredo corleone from The Godfather who gave life John cazale.

This is how he explained it Matt reeves:

“There is a touch of John Cazale as Fredo in The Godfather. He’s a mid-level mobster guy and he’s got a bit of showmanship, but you can see he wants more and he’s been underestimated. He’s ready to make his move.

In The Godfather, the character of Fredo he was always considered the weakest and stupid in the family CorleoneThat’s why they gave him the least important deals. A clear example is that when he dies shot Don Vito, your son Fredo He tries to take his gun to shoot his attackers, but is unable and ends up crying. So it will be very interesting to see how The Penguin is portrayed in The batman. Since we have seen him in the trailers trying to stop the Batmobile, so he may want to take down the Dark Knight just so he can gain an impact among the mobsters of Gotham.

What will the movie be about?

The batman introduces us to Bruce wayne in his second year as a masked vigilante. The hero is already very feared among criminals and also the police will contact him to solve a crime. Because someone is killing people from Gotham’s high society. So he will go through the underworld of the city to investigate and prove that he is the best detective in the world.

The movie The batman It will premiere on March 4, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.